5 current NXT stars that are primed for a WWE main roster promotion

NXT is a place where superstars hone their craft before making the jump to RAW or SmackDown. The great thing about the brand is that its roster consists of a mix of newcomers and established veterans.

From youngsters learning the ropes to experienced performers, NXT's wrestler pool screams competition. All of them are top-class athletes who have something to offer the WWE business.

Over the years, superstars like Finn Balor, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have had successful careers on RAW/SmackDown, having come up from the developmental brand. However, sometimes a performer's call-up to the main roster is delayed due to a variety of reasons.

Here are five current NXT superstars who are ready to showcase their talents on the main roster.

#5 On our list of current NXT Superstars who are due a main roster promotion: Gunther

Gunther's rich vein of form and talent is worthy of the main roster

Gunther and Imperium have been running roughshod over NXT and its United Kingdom counterpart for a long time. As the leader of the faction, the former has been a mainstay of the brand.

The former Walter has wrestling ability and charisma in spades. His achievements also speak for themselves, having been the longest-reigning NXT United Kingdom Champion in history. The Austrian has also contested many classics with the likes of Tyler Bate, Ilja Dragunov and Pete Dunne during his time with the brand.

Gunther's appearance and subsequent match on RAW against Seth Rollins a few years ago showed the WWE Universe that he could mix it up with the very best. We think it's time for the company to grant him the move to the main roster.

#4 Backbreakers galore for the main roster

Strong has been ready for a call-up for a long time

Roderick Strong is another superstar who has been a key part of NXT for so long. His storied history with them has been sensational, but he deserves a change of scene.

Having dished out a lot of backbreakers at his current home, Strong earned the moniker 'The Messiah of the Backbreaker'. We feel it's time for the main roster to be on the receiving end.

His credentials speak for themselves, having won the NXT Tag Team, Cruiserweight and North American Championship. The 38-year-old would be a great addition to RAW or SmackDown and a strong (pun intended) contender in the championship scene.

#3 Bron Breakker enters the big leagues

Bron Breakker is currently the hottest superstar the developmental brand has on offer. His rise has been meteoric, having won the NXT Championship at the beginning of the year. Talks of him being promoted to the main roster have been doing the rounds, especially after he dropped the title to Dolph Ziggler.

To further fuel the rumors, Breakker recently appeared on RAW, teaming up with Tommaso Ciampa against Ziggler and Robert Roode. He showed maturity and in-ring craft way beyond his 24 years of age, earning praise from fans and former wrestlers.

With such a phenomenal talent on their hands, WWE would be wise to promote him sooner rather than later. The powerhouse taking on the likes of Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre would make for must-see television.

#2 Raquel Gonzalez guns for the top

Gonzalez is ready for bigger and better things

Raquel Gonzalez's rise to the top saw her capture the NXT Women's Championship and become a force to be reckoned with. She overcame the best the brand had to offer, and only recently ended up losing the title.

Gonzalez made her return after a brief hiatus to assist former tag team partner Dakota Kai in her battle against Toxic Attraction. With a main roster call-up being inevitable for a talent like her, WWE would be wise to strike when the iron is hot.

Recently, fans have seen the former Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic winner work dark matches before RAW and SmackDown. If a call-up happens, her additions will be sure to shake up the women's division and have a few watching their backs.

#1 Tommaso Ciampa hunts for a new Goldie

Tommaso Ciampa has been an NXT mainstay for so long now. The man should have been called up years ago, but for some reason, his main roster run is yet to begin.

However, there couldn't be a better time to announce Ciampa for either RAW or SmackDown. Recently, he has been making appearances on RAW to face Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode. This could mean WWE is finally green-lighting his departure from his home of many years.

A match between The Blackheart and Tony D'Angelo has been announced for WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Ciampa further fuelled the rumors of his departure when he revealed his chair bearing the dates 9/9/2015 and 4/2/2022, the day he debuted and the day of Stand and Deliver respectively.

If this match is set to be his last one on the brand, we are truly excited to see him mix it up with the best the main roster has to offer.

