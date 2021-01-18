Top 5 NXT Stars who could show up at WWE Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is most famous for its surprise entrants and the loud crowd reactions that they produce. Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, live fans won't be at the show this year. But WWE could still pack a few surprises into the show.

Though fans won't be in attendance, the WWE Universe can cheer these shocking moments from the comfort of their homes. One of the primary sources of these unexpected entrants over the past few years has been NXT. The Royal Rumble has seen the likes of Keith Lee, Shayna Baszler and Tye Dillinger produce memorable moments that fans fondly look back on.

Some wrestlers might use the Royal Rumble Match as a one-off appearance. For others, the event could mark their debut on the main roster. Either way, the sight of NXT stars competing at the Royal Rumble typically elicits positive reactions from wrestling fans. This year won't be any different.

Here's a look at some of the possible NXT stars who could compete in the Royal Rumble Match this year.

#5 Santos Escobar - WWE Cruiserweight Champion

Santos Escobar

Santos Escobar has been on a hot streak for a few months. Since his heel turn and the subsequent formation of Legado del Fantasma, Escobar has been one of the most compelling stars on NXT. He has reigned as the NXT Cruiserweight Champion, and he's been booked like a strong titleholder.

Escobar is surrounded by fan-favorite stars on NXT, so he's a dark horse pick to appear in the Royal Rumble. But his work has been underrated, as he has consistently delivered outstanding matches that impress the fans.

Escobar might not be as renowned as some of NXT's other stars. But he is a champion, and WWE often tends to display its NXT titleholders as genuine threats to the main roster. An appearance in the Royal Rumble could work wonders for Escobar's career, as it could introduce him to a much larger audience.