5 NXT Superstars who could be called up to WWE’s main roster following World’s Collide?

The NXT Brand has gone through some interesting changes over the past year. Some fans have embraced these changes that make NXT a bit more similar to how the Raw and SmackDown brands were presented. The underground look and appeal of the former “Black and Gold” brand that was originally under Triple H’s regime.

However, there have been notable wrestlers that have made their mark in the new NXT that deserve a bigger spotlight on the main roster for either Raw or SmackDown. Today, we take a look at 5 WWE Superstars that could make their main roster debut following Worlds Collide (2022).

#5 – Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes

Cameron Grimes is a star that rose in popularity towards the end of the original incarnation of NXT (Black & Gold Brand). He later grew to become one of the top 5 stars on the brand, currently. Cameron recently feud with world champion Bron Breakker and challenged him for the title, only to come up short. Grimes is now involved in a brewing rivalry with Joe Gacy, as Gacy is trying to convince Grimes that he could be the father figure that’s been missing in Grimes’ life.

Grimes would make a great addition to the main roster due to his charisma and would take the Raw or SmackDown brand: “To the moon!”.

#4 – Carmelo Hayes (NXT North American Champion)

Carmelo Hayes

Current reigning and defending North American Champion Carmelo Hayes made his debut last year. He gave off the “John Cena” vibe when he immediately confronted Adam Cole and challenged him to a match, then lost.

As time went on, Hayes grew into his own persona and would recruit Trick Williams as the duo became heels. Hayes would go on to become a two North American Champion and will defend the title against Ricochet at World’s Collide.

Hayes would be a great fit for the main roster and could have some tremendous matchups with the likes of Madcap Moss, Drew McIntyre, and Matt Riddle.

#3 – Toxic Attraction

Toxic Attraction

The trio, known as Toxic Attraction (Mandy Rose, Gigi Dolan and Jayce Jane), bring a level of sex appeal and attitude to the Women’s roster. The group has done extremely well on the brand, as Mandy Rose had a career resurgence after becoming the current longest reigning Women’s Champion at over 309 days, surpassing the old record held by former WWE Superstar, Paige.

The trio recently made a brief appearance on the SmackDown brand, taking part in the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship tournament by defeating Natalya and Sonya Deville. Toxic Attraction would be removed from the tournament despite being victorious due to an injury.

With Toxic Attraction already making an appearance on SmackDown in front of the WWE Universe, it’s clear that the group is more than ready to make the jump to the main roster, officially. Mandy Rose will be defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura at World’s Collide.

#2 – Joe Gacy

Joe Gacy is an interesting character that has been presented as a “politically correct” persona that wants to transform NXT into a safe atmosphere. However, following his recent feud with World Champion Bron Breakker, he began to transition into this cult-like leader who became dark, brooding and sadistic.

Gacy would challenge for the World Championship on a few occasions against Breakker, but would come up short every time. He is currently in a brewing rivalry with Cameron Grimes (see #5), as he is trying to convince Grimes that he would become the father figure that Grimes has always needed in his life.

Due to his bizarre character change, Joe Gacy would make a great addition to the main roster and bring more than just a “safe” harbor to either Raw or SmackDown.

#1 – Bron Breakker (NXT World Champion)

Wrestling Observer @WONF4W Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate title unification match set for WWE NXT Worlds Collide dlvr.it/SX7NwB Bron Breakker vs. Tyler Bate title unification match set for WWE NXT Worlds Collide dlvr.it/SX7NwB https://t.co/hd8xEGwVZI

Bron Breakker is the current NXT World Champion and frankly needs no real introduction. Being the offspring of one half of the legendary WWE Hall of Famers, The Steiner Bros., with his father Rick having his back when called upon, Breakker has gone on to create and form his own legacy. He quickly became the face of the new NXT Brand and has shown no signs of slowing down.

Breakker will be defending his NXT World Championship against Tyler Bate, who will be defending the NXT UK World Championship, as both titles will be at stake in a special title unification match at World’s Collide.

Breakker has already wrestled a couple of times on the main roster and has clearly shown that he more than rightfully deserves to be on the main roster on a regular basis.

