5 NXT Superstars who can main-event WWE Roadblock 2025 from The Theatre at MSG

WWE dropped some big news earlier today. The NXT brand will be returning to a venue for the first time in years and it is located within one of the most historic arenas in the entire world, both for pro wrestling and for other sports and entertainment events.

The silver and black brand will present NXT Roadblock on Tuesday, March 11th. The tickets go on sale tomorrow for a show set to be held at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. This is a smaller setup in the much larger and historic MSG venue.

With the show just announced, no official matches have been confirmed as of yet. It is expected that the top names of the brand will all appear, however. The show will likely also feature some notable matches with these names.

Some fans are curious about what could headline NXT Roadblock. While nothing has been revealed yet, there are some major candidates fans could expect in a main event match. This includes current champions and even a top main roster star who has been dabbling with the NXT brand as of late.

Below are five NXT Superstars who can main-event WWE Roadblock 2025 from The Theatre at MSG.

#5. Giulia is currently the NXT Women's Champion

Giulia is an absolute sensation. She was a major star in Japan, both in STARDOM and MARIGOLD. She later signed with WWE and is already the NXT Women's Champion, which is quite impressive.

The Beautiful Madness has a huge match ahead of her at WWE NXT Vengeance Day. She will put her NXT Women's Championship on the line in a Triple Threat Match against both Roxanne Perez and Bayley.

If Giulia can manage to retain her belt, she could headline Roadblock. Another title defense would certainly be worthy of the spot. Perhaps someone such as Cora Jade or even Zaria could step up and take on the Japanese-Italian phenomenon.

#4. Bayley could still hang around NXT for the next month

Bayley is one of the biggest names in WWE's women's division today. She is a multi-time World Champion and Tag Team Champion. The Role Model has also won Money in the Bank and the Royal Rumble Match.

Bayley certainly has her hands full lately. On top of media appearances and even the NBA All-Star game, she has been regularly appearing on both WWE Monday Night RAW and NXT. In fact, she even has a match on NXT tonight.

Supposing Bayley sticks around after Vengeance Day, she could be in the main event of this show. She is by far the biggest name appearing on NXT somewhat regularly. Who knows, she could even be the NXT Women's Champion, depending on the result of the Triple Threat Match.

#3. Axiom & #2. Nathan Frazer: Fraxiom are always capable of a main-event match

Fraxiom is a tandem on NXT featuring former WWE NXT UK stars Axiom and Nathan Frazer. The two started off with a friendly rivalry but have developed into arguably the best tag team in the world today.

Nathan Frazer and Axiom have been an incredible tag team, but the duo is running into an issue. They have defeated just about everyone there is to beat on WWE NXT. The pair are even on TNA Wrestling now just to have fresh opponents.

The pair could defend the NXT Tag Team Titles at Roadblock and potentially even lose the belts. This would allow the tag division to move on, but also then hopefully lead to Fraxiom joining the main roster.

#1. Oba Femi is the top dog on WWE NXT

Oba Femi is a beast. The Nigerian WWE star hasn't been wrestling particularly long, but he has been a force to be reckoned with since debuting. In fact, he's even the reigning NXT Champion.

The big man has a major title match ahead of him for WWE NXT Vengeance Day. He will be putting his title on the line against two former NXT stars who currently occupy Monday Night RAW's roster: A-Town Down Under.

Supposing he manages to get through Austin Theory and Grayson Waller, Oba is arguably the right pick to headline Roadblock. He is the male face of the brand and a destructive force. For that reason alone, fans will tune in to see him.

