5 NXT Superstars who could move to RAW or SmackDown soon

NXT has a stacked up roster!

NXT was making huge waves across the industry of pro wrestling for the last few years, but 2019 turned out to be the breakout year for the gold and black brand of WWE. NXT is no more the so-called "developmental brand" of WWE and is recognized as a proper third brand.

Each year, usually a week or two after WrestleMania, we see NXT Superstars get shifted to RAW or SmackDown - among huge cheers from fans. Well, this year the scenario hasn't exactly been like that. Though we have seen Superstars like Shayna Baszler, Bianca Belair, and the most recent entry Matt Riddle make their way to the main roster, there are rumors of more NXT talent being shifted from the brand to either RAW or SmackDown.

But who could these Superstars be? Let's take a look at five possible NXT Superstars who could move to Monday Night Raw or Friday Night SmackDown very soon. Be sure to comment down and let us know whom would you want to see the most on the main roster!

#5 Dominic Dijakovick

The first entry in the list is someone who has been rumored to join Monday Night RAW in the next few weeks - Dominic Dijakovick. The NXT Superstar signed with WWE in 2017 after a run in Ring of Honor and has had many amazing feuds and matches on the brand.

Even though he hasn't won any championships on NXT, he has been an impressive performer, having amazing rivalries against the likes of the North American Champion, Keith Lee recently. He was also a part of Tommaso Ciampa's team at last year's NXT WarGames against the Undisputed Era and had a big part to play in the victory of his team.

While we probably won't see Dominic enter the main event picture initially on the Red brand, he could be a very valuable addition to the mid-card title scene and maybe get a run with the United States Championship before the end of this year.