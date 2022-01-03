5 NXT 2.0 Superstars to Watch in 2022

In 2021, the NXT brand saw several major changes, including a move from Wednesday to Tuesday and a complete re-branding of the product. Several stars who had been part of the brand from the beginning were either moved to the main roster or decided to leave for other opportunities. With these changes, fans have seen new talent emerge -- some that need a lot of work and some that show immense promise.

As 2022 is now here, it will be important that NXT quickly builds new stars to replace the void left by mainstays, such as Kyle O'Reilly and Johnny Gargano. This article takes a look at 5 stars on the NXT roster that are poised to have a breakout year.

#5. NXT Newcomer and Diamond Mine Member, Ivy Nile

When Roderick Strong and Malcolm Bivens formed the "Diamond Mine" earlier in the year, the faction quickly became one of the better acts on the brand. With the introduction of Ivy Nile to the group, fans now have a competitor that brings something a bit different to the NXT women's division. She doesn't talk about what she's going to do -- she just does it.

Eventually, she is going to have to be given time to cut promos, tell her story and establish her NXT character. She is also going to have to be slotted into longer, higher profile matches beyond just the simple squash match. And while she can still be a part of the faction, she will have to be put in situations outside of the group where she can showcase her skills. Depending on the direction of the NXT Women's Championship in 2022 and with the proper build, watch for Nile to be elevated into the title picture sooner rather than later.

Also Read Article Continues below

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Genci Papraniku