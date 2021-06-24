5 NXT Wrestlers who could be behind the 'charging battery' vignettes

Last week's WWE NXT saw the arrival of a very simple charging battery vignette which seems to be building up towards some sort of debut or surprise for the black and gold brand.

This was one of two mysteries that NXT had teased, with the Diamond Mine vignettes teasing a new faction appearing for the show, who debuted this week revealing Roderick Strong as their leader.

The battery charging vignettes are still being teased, with the level of charge increasing at a rate that suggests all will be revealed in time for the Great American Bash in two weeks time.

But why wait for the reason behind the battery vignettes to be revealed when he could make it a bit more fun and guess which NXT Superstars are behind the tease so let's do that!

#5. Tegan Nox could be returning to NXT from injury

Tegan Nox was clearly earmarked for stardom in WWE and almost certainly would've made it there had it not been for the unfortunate event of two untimely injuries sidelining her for prolonged periods of time.

Tegan Nox was injured in September 2020, tearing her ACL for the second time, and it was announced that she'd be out of action for an indefinite amount of time. However, it's now roughly nine months since that injury and if Nox's recovery has gone well that means she could well be returning soon.

I'm clutching at straws here, but really hoping it's for Tegan Nox. pic.twitter.com/dRY74JNmHx — Stevie Wilson (@thesteviewilson) June 17, 2021

The theme of 'charging your batteries' also fits with Nox's recovery from injury and The Great American Bash would be a fitting return for Nox, as she became #1 Contender to the NXT Women's Championship on last year's show.

Nox is destined to become NXT Women's Champion and even RAW or SmackDown Woman's Champion if she can stay fit enough. Her return would certainly be a welcome one for WWE.

