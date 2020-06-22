5 Strange WWE gimmicks that actually worked

There are a number of WWE Superstars who have made some very strange gimmicks work.

Several Superstars owe much of their WWE success to these outlandish ideas.

Some of the strangest WWE gimmicks have become the greatest.

There aren't many WWE Superstars on the main roster at present who portray actual larger-than-life characters. Gimmicks were once the focal point of a wrestler's presentation, but now they don't seem as important.

Over the years WWE has created some bizarre, yet impressive characters. Even though some gimmicks were short-lived, others were really able to take the ball handed to them by the creative team and run with it.

"The Fiend" Bray Wyatt has proved that if a Superstar truly invests in their gimmick, then the WWE Universe will believe in them as well. Wyatt has become a massive success since his return last year and is now one of the company's most popular stars.

Wyatt isn't alone. Over the years, many WWE stars have been able to make strange gimmicks work, and here are just 5 of them.

#5. Goldust

Goldust easily had one of the strangest gimmicks of all time, since he was originally a cross-dressing gold suit-clad Superstar. Dustin Rhodes came to WWE with the idea that he wanted to drop the "Rhodes" name and carve out a career all of his own in WWE.

Shortly after signing, Rhodes received a call from Vince McMahon who filled him in on the idea behind the Goldust gimmick. Rhodes himself recalled that he agreed to the role before knowing exactly what he was letting himself in for, admitting that he had to then google the word "androgynous".

"I hung up the phone, and immediately I ran to the dictionary and looked up androgynous. And my jaw dropped, 'What did I just get myself into?'"

Despite the strange start to his career, Goldust went on to become a popular character who was always a hit with the WWE Universe. Rhodes has since moved over to AEW where he has been able to re-define himself and further cement his legendary status.

