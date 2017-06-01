5 of the best photos from Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live this week (May 29-30, 2017)

Check out the best Raw & Smackdown photos from WWE.com this week!

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 01 Jun 2017, 09:03 IST

An epic confrontation between Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns closed Raw this week...



The WWE pay-per-view train continued to roll into the end of May with this week’s Monday Night Raw and Smackdown Live. It was the last Raw before Extreme Rules on the WWE Network this Sunday; while Smackdown Live has Money In The Bank two weeks later.

Some of the highlights from this week’s Raw centred around the Fatal 5 Way main event for Extreme Rules. Those five men were in two great main event matches when Samoa Joe defeated Finn Balor and Bray Wyatt in a triple threat match, while Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins in a spectacular finish to Raw this week.

A major announcement highlighted Smackdown Live as Commissioner Shane McMahon announced the first ever women’s Money In The Bank Ladder Match. Originally a Fatal 5 Way match between Becky Lynch, Charlotte, Natalya, Carmella, and Tamina was to take place to determine a #1 contender for Naomi’s title, but the match never got started as an all-out brawl ensued.

The superstars on this week’s best photos of Raw and Smackdown include Sasha Banks, Rich Swann, all five members of the Extreme Rules main event, Nakamura, and the Smackdown women.

#5 Sasha Banks can clearly handle it

Sasha Banks shows that she’s got some moves with Rich Swann



Rich Swann is in the middle of a lengthy feud with Noam Dar in the Cruiserweight Division. When you feud with Dar, you feud with his lady Alicia Fox as well. The main crux of the feud is that Swann is getting revenge on Alicia Fox for treating his buddy Cedric Alexander badly.

Over the past few weeks, Sasha Banks has started to feud with Fox, leading to a series of matches. She decided to even the odds on Monday Night Raw and join Swann to the ring for his match against Dar.

After Swann earned the victory, he went into his trademark energetic dancing and even got the Boss involved, something you don’t see often from Banks.