5 of the biggest botches and mistakes in wrestling this week (October 1st - 6th, 2019)

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 2.20K // 07 Oct 2019, 04:09 IST

There were some odd botches in the wrestling world this week

It's been one of the biggest weeks in the history of the wrestling business, Monday Night Raw kicked off the week with a huge show that was seen as their Season Premiere, before AEW debuted on TNT on Wednesday night and NXT made their two-hour debut on the USA Network.

Friday night was the biggest night in WWE's recent history since it celebrated SmackDown's 20th Anniversary as well as their move over to the FOX Network for the first time. The stars were out in numbers as the likes of The Rock, Lita, Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, and Trish Stratus were all part of one of the biggest weeks in Wrestling, however, it was also a week that contained botches.

The following are the biggest botches that happened in the wrestling world this week.

#5. Erin Andrews doesn't know much about wrestling

Erin Andrews' WWE debut didn't go to plan

Erin Andrews made her debut on WWE TV as an announcer backstage on SmackDown Live and she was charged with interviewing Kofi Kingston ahead of his huge match with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship.

Erin's first issue was that she was taller than The New Day so she was forced to take off her shoes for the interview before she then completely botched her lines. The FOX Sports reporter seemed to completely forget that Kingston was the Champion since she stated that he was the challenger heading into his match with The Beast later in the night.

The New Day remained professional and acted as though the botch hadn't happened, but many fans at home noticed that even though Erin had her questions on a notepad in front of her, she obviously hadn't done her homework ahead of the interview.

