5 of the greatest tag teams in history

Which tag team would you consider the greatest of all time?

Brad Phillips
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2018, 00:34 IST
682

The Bludgeon Brothers may in time be classed as the greatest
The wrestling industry has always held tag team wrestling with respect and credibility. Moreover, it affords an interesting dynamic to the overall performance. Throughout history, many tag teams have made their impact. However, these teams usually progress into singles competition. 

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

Every promotion had their respective tag team champions, who would wow fans with unique wrestling styles. There were the high-flyers such as High Energy (Owen Hart and Koko B Ware), or there were the aggressive teams such as; Demolition. Regardless of their methods, tag teams worked together as a unit, most notably Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Mart Scurll, Kenny Omega, and Adam Page).

In WWE there is currently a lack of decent tag teams. However, in ROH or NJPW for example, there is widespread talent. With names such as Killer Elite and Ohio Versus Everything, the future looks bright. However, to enjoy those teams requires an understanding of tag team wrestling history.

Here are 5 of the greatest tag teams in history.

#5 The Legion of Doom (Hawk and Animal)

The Road Warriors (Hawk and Animal).
The Legion of Doom (LOD) were extremely dominant having held practically every tag team championship in their time. During their tenure Hawk and Animal would flourish in the; AWA, NWA, WWE, WCW, and NJPW. Overall their dominance was legendary. 

Making their name in every promotion, LOD or 'The Road Warriors' carved history. Their ring style was unique and changed the course of tag team wrestling, such as their finishing move, (refer to the video). In WWE their entrance was epic and always drew mass crowd interest. Moreover, one would be hard-pressed to miss the multitude of LOD merchandise in the crowds. At nearly all their performances, groups of people would be wearing their shoulder pads. 

LOD deserve to be considered one of the greatest. Firstly they generated interest everywhere they performed. Secondly, they were a formidable wrestling machine. Having defeated teams such as; Money Inc, Midnight Express, and The Hart Foundation they are legends. Moreover, their legacy has continued with names such as; The Authors of Pain, with are similar.

