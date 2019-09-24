5 Of the strangest words that are currently banned on WWE TV

There are a number of words that are currently banned by WWE

Monday Night Raw, SmackDown Live and now NXT are all streamed live on various networks all over the world, which means that there have to be some rules for the company's commentary team if they are hoping to not be sued.

Swear words are obviously banned on all of the shows since they are all PG branded, but there are also several other words that wrestlers and announcers are banned from using. Many of these terms were banned by Vince McMahon himself to maintain the illusion that surrounds the fact that wrestling is a real sport.

Others have been banned over the years because of issues between WWE and other companies or wrestlers. All Elite Wrestling is something that many fans wouldn't expect to hear on WWE TV, whilst the commentary team also avoid using CM Punk's name now even when talking about records that he made that could be broken.

#5. House Show

WWE house shows are now called "Live Events"

There was once a time when WWE's commentary team were allowed to talk about the fact that a title had recently changed hands at a house show, which was one of their recent events that weren't televised, but ever since the WWE Network was unveiled back in 2014, the company decided that 'House Show' was no longer the right term to use.

According to The Wrestling Observer, these shows are now referred to as Live Events instead since there have been a number of title changes and advancement in storylines on these shows over the past few years, so, it appears that Vince McMahon is looking to move away from the definition that House Show once had and move into a new era where anything can happen at a WWE Live Event even though the cameras aren't rolling.

