5 oldest superstars on the NXT roster

NXT is the land of opportunity for young talent in WWE. It is a platform where they can showcase their abilities in the hope of getting promoted to the main roster. Names like Pete Dunne and Velveteen Dream, who are in their mid-20s, shine on the black and yellow brand. However, NXT has its fair share of older superstars too.

Although NXT is supposed to be the developmental brand of WWE, many of its superstars are well over 30 years old. Some of the top NXT Superstars are even in their forties, while others are about to cross that line in just a few months.

Superstars like Drake Maverick and LA Knight, who are now 38 years old, do not qualify for this list.

LA Knight (38) is not on the 5 oldest NXT Superstars list

WWE is suffering from an aging problem on the main roster that extends to NXT. According to reports, it has led the company to issue a new doctrine setting an age limit for its new developmental signings at 30.

Despite their age, the five superstars on this list have proven that age is no barrier to success inside the WWE ring.

Here are the 5 oldest NXT Superstars according to The Internet Wrestling Database.

#5. NXT Tag Team Champion Danny Burch (39)

NXT Superstar Danny Burch

Danny Burch is one half of the current NXT Tag Team Champions. Burch has had two runs in the WWE. He first signed for the company in 2011 and made his debut on NXT in May 2013 at the age of 31. However, WWE did not use him much and he was released almost a year after his debut.

Following in the footsteps of the great British wrestlers that have flown our flag with pride, I take great pleasure and pride saying I’m 100% the only Londoner to have step foot inside a @WWE ring! pic.twitter.com/s1YdnXGwUM — Danny Burch🇬🇧 (@strongstylebrit) November 5, 2020

Danny Burch returned to compete in NXT in 2015 at the age of 33, following a short stint with Total Nonstop Action (TNA). In 2017, Burch participated in the 16-man NXT UK Championship Tournament but lost in the first round to Jordan Devlin.

Burch also competed for the NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Lio Rush but was defeated on WWE 205 Live in December 2019.

Stick that golden prophecy up ya mylenne!!!

Bollocks to the lot of ya! pic.twitter.com/jkmvY8l5xf — Danny Burch🇬🇧 (@strongstylebrit) November 5, 2020

The turning point in Burch's ongoing career was forming a tag team with Oney Lorcan following a brief feud between the two. The pair have had some setbacks including losing the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic and an NXT UK Tag Team Championship Match against Gallus in early 2020.

Last October, Burch & Lorcan finally captured their first NXT Tag Team titles after defeating the team of Breezango. Nearly five months later, they are still leading the tag team division on NXT.

