5 On-screen couples that WWE split in recent years

There have been several famous on-screen WWE couples over the years and these storylines have interestingly turned into real-life relationships.

The likes of WWE CBO Stephanie McMahon and former World Champion Triple H and even The Miz and Maryse were once part of WWE storylines before real-life relationships began.

In recent years, WWE has tried to continue to push the show to be as close to reality as possible. They have introduced numerous couples into the mix, before splitting them up without much reason.

The following list looks at just five on-screen couples that WWE has decided to split either creatively or due to releases.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Buddy Murphy and Aalyah Mysterio

Buddy Murphy was thrown into a storyline with Seth Rollins when he joined The Messiah as one of his disciples at the beginning of 2020. This led to the duo going on to become RAW Tag Team Champions. They later stepped into a feud with Rey Mysterio and his son Dominik during which they were drafted over to SmackDown.

Rey Mysterio's daughter Aalyah became a recurring character on WWE TV at the time. She would later show that she had some unresolved feelings for Murphy after the couple began messaging each other between shows.

Murphy and Aalyah then became an on-screen couple after the former Cruiserweight Champion left Rollins behind. He also managed to earn the respect of her father Rey Mysterio. After the storyline came to an end in the fall of 2020, Rollins headed off on paternity leave and there was no storyline progression.

Murphy stopped appearing on WWE TV and, when he did make his return, there was no mention of Aalyah. It appears that the company decided to drop the storyline and Aalyah was able to concentrate on her career outside of the ring. Murphy only made a handful of appearances for WWE after the storyline was dropped.

He was released from the company not long afterwards, despite fans pushing for WWE to reunite Wesley Blake and Buddy Murphy, who were former NXT Tag Team Champions. Both men were waiting in the wings for creative direction, but the company decided to release them instead.

