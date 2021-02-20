5 onscreen WWE rivals who disliked each other in real life

WWE is a global juggernaut that has dominated the world of pro-wrestling for several decades now. Since its inception, many Superstars have found stardom through sheer hard work and dedication. The WWE roster has always been filled with talented Superstars trying to climb the ladder of success. They often ensure that their personal goals don't come in the way of other Superstars' aspirations.

However, there are bound to be instances where Superstars get into disagreements that affect their relationship for years to come.

In pro-wrestling, where results are pre-determined, it can become difficult for management to decide upon a winner while considering how the performers will perceive it. Issues stemming from creative dissatisfaction and personal problems outside of the ring can also negatively impact the relationship between those involved in an on-screen rivalry.

Here in this article, we will look at five on-screen rivals in WWE who disliked each other in real-life as well. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Former WWE Champions Batista and Booker T had some issues simmering during their rivalry in 2006

Batista and Booker T feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship held by the latter in 2006 on WWE RAW. The rivalry saw Batista play a face to the heel character of King Booker. But off the screen, a legitimate brawl took place between the two during a promo shoot backstage.

Many fans claimed it was Batista's mistake as he was riding high on the main event level status he had in WWE at the time. However, Booker T himself downplayed the issue in an interview by saying any two tough men are bound to get into a disagreement.

"Men a lot of times don’t agree with each other and that’s all it was. It was a disagreement. Him and I, we settled our disagreement. If I saw him today, he’d get a big hug and I’d say, ‘what’s going on?’ You know? He’s a man, just like I am."

Despite their aforementioned differences, the two wrestled a pair of fun matches at SummerSlam 2006, and later at Survivor Series. It was at Survivor Series where Batista finally defeated the champion.