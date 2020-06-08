5 Opponents for Adam Cole after his victory at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Could a certain Demon King be the next challenger for the NXT Champion?

Adam Cole defeated the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House

Vatsal Rathod FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Who could be the next to challenge the NXT Champion?

The longest-reigning NXT Champion in history, Adam Cole (Bay Bay) had yet another successful day at the office as he defeated the Velveteen Dream at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The two competed in the first-ever NXT Backlot Brawl, a unique match with a unique setting and environment.

After some great back-and-forth action that saw monster trucks and a broken windshield glass and whatnot, Adam Cole managed to retain his title.

As per the stipulation, the Velveteen Dream is no longer allowed to challenge for the NXT Championship as long as Adam Cole has it. Now the question of the hour is, who's next for Adam Cole?

Battered, bruised, bloody...but when the NXT Championship is on the line...



Adam Cole > ANYBODY#Forever pic.twitter.com/DxYA5FZiQB — Adam Cole (@AdamColePro) June 8, 2020

The NXT Champion recently completed 365 days with the title and has faced and defeated some top Superstars on the brand. With the kind of momentum that Adam Cole has after his victory over the Velveteen Dream, it will be interesting to see who steps up to him next.

In this article, let's take a look at the five Superstars who could be the next opponent for the NXT Champion, Adam Cole.

Be sure to comment down and let us know who would you want to see face him next.

#5 Adam Cole vs Dexter Lumis

Advertisement

God, I love Dexter Lumis so much.



His character is so different, so weird and so unique (obviously apart from the Dexter Morgan inspiration)



Fascinated with his future NXT career.#NXTTakeOver #NXTInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/yMmk848DXI — WrestleNews365 (@365Wrestle) June 8, 2020

While everyone predicted The Undisputed Era to show up at the Backlot Brawl at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, there was another uninvited guest at the party. Yes, we are talking about NXT Superstar Dexter Lumis who has been at odds against Adam Cole and his faction for quite some time now.

We saw him attempt to even the odds in favor of the Velveteen Dream by trapping Bobby Fish and Kyle O'Reilly in the back of his car - something he depicted in a sketch of his last Wednesday on NXT.

While Adam Cole would surely be celebrating his victory at TakeOver, Dexter Lumis will still be at the back of his mind. With the interactions that he has been having with the Undisputed Era, he looks to be an ideal candidate to take on Adam Cole next.

1 / 5 NEXT