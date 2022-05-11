5 opponents for Alexa Bliss at WWE Hell in a Cell

Alexa Bliss made her return this week and the WWE Universe is absolutely buzzing in excitement. She had made a brief return a few months ago before disappearing off-screen again.

Ever popular, the former RAW Women's Champion has only competed in two matches so far since September of last year. Of course, she faced Sonya Deville upon her return on Monday, and was also involved with the Elimination Chamber event in Saudi Arabia.

It does appear, though, that we will be seeing her in action much more frequently again. With WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 rapidly approaching, The Goddess could very well be making her Premium Live Event return on Sunday, June 5th.

Here is a list of five potential opponents she could face if she does indeed compete at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022:

#5. Sonya Deville could want a rematch with Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss' first opponent back was Sonya Deville. Despite being defeated in quick fashion, Deville could certainly argue that she was not prepared for the match. For starters, she didn't know ahead of time who she would be competing against; Bliss being her opponent was a complete surprise.

Sonya could, and probably would, also argue that the news of her losing her executive gig moments before the bout led to her losing focus. Sonya Deville wanting to redeem herself against Bliss just makes sense.

#4. Former partners could collide with Alexa Bliss taking on Nikki A.S.H.

Nikki A.S.H. formerly known as Nikki Cross

It may feel like a lifetime ago, but there was a period when The Goddess and Nikki Cross were as thick as thieves. The duo were WWE Women's Tag Team Champions together not once, but twice. Bliss was then corrupted by The Fiend and Lilly, whilst Nikki Cross became a superhero.

The pair didn't end on happy terms. While Alexa was away, Nikki A.S.H. would form a championship-winning tag team with Rhea Ripley and is now onto her third partner in Doudrop. Despite that, it seems logical that the former friends could meet again - as very different versions of their prior selves.

#3. Carmella and Alexa Bliss could go toe-to-toe

"Th Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE" Carmella

Alexa Bliss and Carmella have many a parallel. Neither came from a professional wrestling background initially. Both were recruited and trained in the NXT system. Both had managerial roles in NXT with upcoming tag teams. They were even called up to the main roster at the same time in 2016.

Yet, despite both going on to hold multiple championships, the two women have managed to mostly stay away from one another. They have never had a main roster singles match in WWE with the exception of one six-second match on RAW in 2019.

What would happen when The Most Beautiful Woman In All Of WWE took on The Goddess?

#2. In a first-time-ever encounter, Queen Zelina could take on Alexa Bliss

While Carmella vs. Alexa wouldn't technically be the first time the duo ever went one-on-one, Queen Zelina vs. Alexa Bliss would legitimately be a first-time-ever collission.

Both competitors are former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, and both are known for their diminutive stature along with their accompanying big mouths. With Alexa possibly on the babyface side of the roster moving forward and Zelina being one of the more disliked villains, it could be a match made in heaven.

With that said, it appears Zelina may instead have unfinished business with Sonya Deville after a recent slap.

#1. The returning Lacey Evans could try outshining Alexa Bliss

The returning Lacey Evans

The Goddess is not the only WWE Superstar who has returned or will be returning in the near future. Asuka made a splash by challenging Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair while Bayley's return continues to keep fans speculating. One return that has fans puzzled, however, is that of Lacey Evans.

The Classy Southern Belle has spent time over the past several weeks discussing her difficult life, which has the makings of a babyface. However, she always ends up being a villain in the end.

Plus, she loves the attention on her. What better way to return than to challenge Bliss at the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event and defeat her - taking all of the spotlight away from Bliss' return and putting it on Lacey's?

Of course, anything can happen in WWE, so any or all of these competitors could be in the ring with Alexa Bliss at WWE Hell in a Cell 2022. We could even see The Goddess tear it up inside the demonic structure itself. Only time will tell.

Edited by Arjun