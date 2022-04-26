"You get slapped across the face from Sonya Deville and you do nothing?" – Wrestling veteran criticizes backstage RAW angle (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Sonya Deville slapping Carmella and Queen Zelina in a backstage segment on RAW.

The WWE official came up short against Bianca Belair in her RAW Women's Championship match this Monday. Despite Carmella and Queen Zelina helping her in the match, Deville was visibly frustrated and went on to slap the duo backstage.

Speaking with Dr. Chris Featherstone on Legion of RAW, Vince Russo mentioned that he expected Carmella and Queen Zelina to hit back after Deville slapped them across the face. He pointed out that they were professional wrestlers and should not have gotten slapped so easily.

Here's what Russo had to say:

"Carmella's profession is supposed to be a professional wrestler. That's what she is, she's a professional wrestler. So you get slapped across the face from Sonya Deville and you do nothing? Okay." (From 19:50 – 20:06)

Bianca Belair overcame the numbers game to defeat Sonya Deville

Sonya Deville looked to tip the scales in her favor against the EST of WWE as she added the No Count-Out and No Disqualification stipulation to their match. The official also enlisted the help of Carmella and Queen Zelina to turn the match into a three-on-one beatdown.

However, Belair showed true grit and determination to fight through the pain and kick out of every pinfall attempt. She finally hit the K.O.D. on Deville to pick up the win and retain the RAW Women's Championship in front of her hometown fans.

Do you think Sonya will continue to abuse her power to subject Belair to more suffering and finally win the RAW Women's Championship? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

