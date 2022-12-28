5 opponents for Bobby Lashley in WWE in 2023

The All Mighty Bobby Lashley had another dominant and successful year in WWE. At 45, Lashley shows no signs of slowing down in the ring. One might expect that he would've shifted down the creative team's priority list, but he continues to be booked strongly.

The 45-year-old veteran defeated Brock Lesnar at Royal Rumble 2022, owing to outside interference from Roman Reigns to win the WWE Championship. An ill-timed injury resulted in an abrupt title change, but Lashley returned as a babyface in time for WrestleMania 38. He went on to defeat Omos at The Show of Shows.

Fast forward to July, The All Mighty won his third United States Championship by defeating Austin Theory. The former WWE Champion went on to have one of the best title reigns of the year. As a fighting champ, Lashley successfully defended the championship against Tomasso Ciampa, The Miz, and AJ Styles, among others, in a series of entertaining matches.

A returning Lesnar cost Lashley his US Championship, which led to a colossal rematch at WWE Crown Jewel. In Riyadh, The Beast "survived" The All Mighty by toppling him over for a three-count in an unconvincing victory. Around this time, Bobby Lashley turned heel and became a vicious monster.

After weeks of raucous and unrestrained behavior, Adam Pearce fired Lashley for attacking an official on the December 12 edition of RAW. The former US Champion has not been seen since his shocking firing.

If 2022 was any indication, the next twelve months might witness quite a few eventful chapters in "The All Mighty Era." On that note, let's look at five potential opponents for Bobby Lashley in WWE in 2023.

#5. Bobby Lashley has unfinished business with Brock Lesnar

The All Mighty vs. The Beast III is almost inevitable.

As mentioned previously, Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar are tied at one victory apiece. Both men won in rather unconvincing fashion, and neither scored a definitive victory that would certify a true winner. A rubber match to settle the score between the two ferocious stars is almost inevitable.

The Beast Incarnate has not been seen since his win over The All Mighty at WWE Crown Jewel. Lesnar looked mortal that night as he only "survived" his rival. Lashley had him reeling on the bottom rope off a devastating Hurt Lock which he applied post-match.

The former US Champion has been a thorn in Lesnar's path, and the loss, coupled with the embarrassment in Riyadh, is a blemish on The Conqueror's unrivaled legacy. Speaking to CBS Sports, Bobby Lashley almost confirmed another showdown with his arch-nemesis:

“Because right now I look at the score, it’s one for me, zero for him. So if it’s two for me and zero for him after Crown Jewel, I’m sure he’s gonna be coming back for another one. He’s gotta avenge his losses. So I like the build-up because I think the build-up is really important because of what happened last time, because there wasn’t that real resolution to anything except me pinning him."

Brock Lesnar vs. Bobby Lashley III is bound to happen. Royal Rumble 2023 or the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in Canada are prime settings for the final round. However, WWE could put off the massive encounter until WrestleMania Hollywood. Right now, Gunther seems to be next for Lesnar at Mania.

#4. The All Mighty and The Phenomenal One should renew their storied rivalry in 2023

Bobby Lashley defeated AJ Styles.

On the August 15 edition of RAW, Bobby Lashley and AJ Styles squared off in a WWE ring for the first time. After a back-and-forth encounter, The All Mighty won with a devastating Spear to retain his US Championship.

As impressive as it was to witness Lashley vs. Styles, WWE had thrown away a WrestleMania-worthy dream match on a random episode of RAW without a solid build. The Phenomenal One and The All Mighty have a storied history that spans their time together in TNA.

Revisiting their past could lead to a new narrative and tremendous storytelling. Remember The Phenomenal AJ Styles' rivalry with the vicious Samoa Joe? Joe took the program to another personal level that clicked with the audience and built severe heat. WWE could replicate the same magic with a potential program between Lashley, another TNA stalwart, and Styles.

#3. The Scottish Warrior may renew his rivalry with The All Mighty

Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley are both fearsome and powerful athletes with undeniable credibility. They crossed paths several times battling for the WWE Championship over a span of seven months in 2021. The All Mighty cost McIntyre the top prize by viciously attacking him and leaving him vulnerable to a Money in the Bank cash-in.

When Lashley became WWE Champion, his main rival was The Scottish Warrior. The two foes collided in the opening match of WrestleMania 37, which The All Mighty won. In their final encounter, Bobby Lashley defeated McIntyre inside Hell in a Cell to cap off their long feud.

Since then, they have remained distant from each other, and McIntyre jumped ship to SmackDown. It's been more than a year and a half. As a result, renewing the program in 2023 would feel fresh and new. Furthermore, without a WWE Championship in the picture, the potential storyline could be fueled by other propellers like jealousy, envy, and hatred.

#2. Bobby Lashley is one of the few men Roman Reigns hasn't defeated in his historic run

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby I must say @WWERomanReigns is a true warrior. I came up short tonight but I will be back stronger and hungrier than ever. I'm not done! A setback is only a setup for a comeback! I must say @WWERomanReigns is a true warrior. I came up short tonight but I will be back stronger and hungrier than ever. I'm not done! A setback is only a setup for a comeback!

In his remarkable run at the top of the mountain, Roman Reigns has taken on all and defeated all-comers. John Cena, Kevin Owens, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and Edge, among others, have taken a trip to The Island of Relevancy, and acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

However, one major superstar hasn't acknowledged the Head of The Table – The All Mighty Bobby Lashley. Lashley and Reigns are far from strangers. They had a feud in the summer of 2018. The Dominator defeated The Big Dog at Extreme Rules, but the latter returned the favor to settle the score and earn an opportunity for the Universal Championship.

It remains to be seen how long Reigns will rule as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, with recent speculation of both World Championships being split. If the Tribal Chief holds either of the titles until SummerSlam 2023, The All Mighty will most definitely be in line for a shot.

#1. The Dominator might pass the torch to The Ring General

Although there is talk of witnessing a dream bout between Gunther and Brock Lesnar, WWE should also consider a titanic clash between The Ring General and The All Mighty. When Lashley was US Champion in the fall of 2022, fans clamored for a potential champion vs. champion match between the two hard hitters.

Gunther may be a newer version of Bobby Lashley. With his wrestling career winding down, WWE may be looking to replace The Dominator. The company should consider a passing down of the torch from Lashley to The Austrian Anomaly.

The match-up would be a pure brawl between two warriors who show no remorse in the ring. The crowd would enjoy every bit of the war. The All Mighty will take The Ring General to his limit, much like Sheamus did at WWE Clash at the Castle 2022.

