5 potential opponents for Edge at WWE SummerSlam

Ever since Edge returned to the WWE in 2020, he has proven that he can still compete in the ring. As a result, the WWE Universe saw Edge compete against stars such as Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, and Roman Reigns.

The WWE Hall of Famer has proven not only that he can still perform, but he can also hang with WWE's current roster.

.@EdgeRatedR is looking as strong at 47 years old as at any other point of his storied career.https://t.co/p2FoMfJrTe — Men's Health Mag (@MensHealthMag) April 7, 2021

At the moment, Edge is out of action as he is taking time off from in-ring competition. Although Edge is away for the time being, he is advertised to appear on SmackDown in Houston on July 16th.

This advertisement came out along with the news that WWE will be going back on the road and performing in front of a live audience. If Edge does appear, then hopefully, the WWE Universe will get an idea of who he's facing at SummerSlam.

Only a small selection of superstars could face Edge with the WWE roster of RAW and SmackDown waning down. However, here are five such talents who could be worthy opponents for Edge at SummerSlam.

#5 WWE RAW Tag Team Champion AJ Styles

AJ Styles and Omos celebrating their WWE RAW Tag Team Championship win at WrestleMania 37

AJ Styles has been on a roll since joining the WWE in 2016. He became the WWE Champion in his debut year, and has only gone on to further success.

He has since won the United States, Intercontinental and now the Tag Team Championships. So it would've been suitable for Styles and Omos to defend the tag team titles against Edge and Christian at SummerSlam. Unfortunately, that is now unlikely due to Christian being a part of AEW.

Give WWE Title to AJ Styles at Chamber and give me Styles vs Edge at Mania.



That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/pP78ClT09T — HD👌🏻👌🏻 (@harshitdwivedi_) February 21, 2021

Although a tag team match would not work out, it doesn't mean Styles and Edge can't face each other in a singles match. Back in the 2020 Royal Rumble Match, Styles and Edge had a stare down at each other, hinting that one day, these two men would go at it.

If Edge faces AJ at SummerSlam, then that would be another big name AJ would have wrestled in the WWE. With Omos along in AJ's corner, Omos can gain some exposure for being involved in a main event caliber match.

