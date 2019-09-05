5 Opponents for Brock Lesnar after he returns to WWE

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 10.16K // 05 Sep 2019, 23:27 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Who will be The Beast Incarnate's next victim?

In his entire career, The Beast Brock Lesnar has been terrorizing everyone in his path and has captured championships along the way. This year, however, his momentum has slightly taken a step back as he lost to The Beastslayer Seth Rollins twice, losing his Universal Championship on both occasions. For years, WWE built Lesnar up to be an irresistible force, but at SummerSlam, he lost to an injured Seth Rollins clean, which hurt his character.

The former Universal Champion, however, is still one of the biggest Superstars the company has to offer and whether he returns sooner or later, he'll no doubt bounce back and leave a lasting impact in the ring. With WWE set to return to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia once again, Lesnar will no doubt be part of the event and there are plenty of Superstars who could step up to the Mayor of Suplex City. Whether it'll be at a Saudi Arabian event or any other pay-per-view, including WrestleMania 36, Lesnar will need an opponent and not just any opponent, but a credible one.

That said, here are five Superstars Brock Lesnar could possibly face once he makes his WWE return.

#5 Bobby Lashley

Bobby Lashley versus Brock Lesnar would be a very interesting match

Former Intercontinental Champion Bobby Lashley has expressed interest in facing Brock Lesnar multiple times. Seeing these two heavyweights clash in the ring would be interesting and since they both have experience in MMA, they could put on a clean technical wrestling match mixed with some hard-hitting action which would be amusing to watch.

Lashley, however, has been out of action for a while now after he reportedly suffered an elbow injury. He underwent surgery and his projected return date was in early November. If everything goes well, he could return sooner than expected and we could possibly see a match between him and Lesnar sooner or later. Lashley has asked for a match with Lesnar in the past and WWE could eventually grant his wish.

In an interview with SPORTbible, in regards to facing Lesnar, Lashley stated:

“Absolutely. I can post anything on social media and the people will reply we wanna see you and Brock, it’s something that has been building for the last 10 years so eventually it’s gonna happen because the fans want it to happen that bad," Bobby revealed.

1 / 5 NEXT