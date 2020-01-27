5 opponents Edge could face at WrestleMania 36

Divesh Merani

27 Jan 2020

After 9 long years, Edge is back!

In case you missed it, the rumors were true. Edge has returned to the WWE!

After entering at number 21 in the Royal Rumble Match, the Rated-R Superstar put on a spectacular performance as though he had never retired 9 years ago.

So now that Edge is back, WrestleMania is pretty much a certainty for him. He will have a match at the Show of Shows, most likely a singles contest given the work he did at the Rumble.

There are multiple dream opponents for Edge currently on the roster but for WrestleMania, context is important. There are a handful of Superstars who could gain the privilege of wrestling what might be his first proper match back.

So hopefully, Edge does not wrestle at Super ShowDown and goes straight for the big fight at 'Mania. Here are five opponents who could face the 11-time world champion at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Randy Orton

Will this lead to something bigger?

It is a possibility that Edge would prefer to work the safest opponent possible for his return match and that is understandable. There is no opponent in WWE who is safer than Randy Orton. The two have tested chemistry and a well-documented history.

The two even reunited in the Royal Rumble match, before Edge eliminated Orton. However, the Viper would prove to be a slightly underwhelming adversary for the Rated-R Superstar. There are loads of dream matches featuring Edge and the stars of today.

Orton has not always been the most exciting Superstar when it comes to in-ring but with a story he is into, who knows? This is probably the option with the least risk involved. But with the action that Edge was involved in, will he go for the one with the least risk?

