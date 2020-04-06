5 Opponents for Randy Orton after his loss to Edge at WrestleMania 36

After his loss to Edge in a Last Man Standing match, The Viper will look for other victims to terrorize the RAW roster.

WrestleMania 36 wasn't Orton's night, but whoever crosses his path next could be in trouble.

Ali Akber Top 5 / Top 10

Edge ended what Orton had started

WrestleMania 36 saw some new Champions emerge while several men and women were able to fight off their competition and retain their coveted crowns.

However, some matches were not about titles or brands. Instead, they were about ending what was started weeks or months ago and ensuring that grudge rivalries came to an end.

Edge returned to WWE during the 2020 Royal Rumble and shook up the company to its core. Randy Orton, Edge's longtime friend, did not take his return well and went on to attack Edge and the ones he loved week after week. This led to a Last Man Standing match between the two men.

While Orton was the more prepared star for the fight, The Rated-R Superstar was not ready to back down and the two men fought for over 35 minutes on the show. In the end, Edge picked up the victory and left a huge mark on Orton's career.

In this article, we will look at the five Superstars who Orton could get into a feud next after his loss at WrestleMania 36.

#5 Samoa Joe

Joe will be looking for a return feud soon

RAW’s Samoan Submission Machine has had a rough 2020 thus far. Samoa Joe suffered an injury early on that led to him joining the RAW announce team. He later joined Kevin Owens' resistance against Seth Rollins’ faction.

However, he was soon suspended for 30 days after violating WWE’s wellness policy. It was later revealed that he suffered another concussion while filming a TV commercial for RAW.

While Joe is out of competition, his suspension is set to come to an end soon as he may be fit to compete in the ring again. If that ends up being the case, the newly turned babyface could take on RAW’s most cunning heel to climb the ladder quickly.

Orton will be looking for a new victim to target to stay in the upper mid-card. And, Joe is one man who needs to stay at the top of RAW at a time when several Superstars are either taking a break or are out with injuries.

Having these two Superstars go against each other could give fans a chance to see two of the best Superstars go head to head as Joe usually plays a heel.

