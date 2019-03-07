5 opponents for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 better than Baron Corbin

With Roman Reigns' epic return to WWE after his battle with leukaemia, fans were surprised as to just how quickly he was able to make a comeback. In fact, after he revealed the initial diagnosis, many fans theorized (with good reason) as to when he would return, and the consensus was that he wouldn't return sooner than January 2020.

Yet, it's March 2019 and he's already back. Not only that, but he's reunited The Shield one last time and is set to make his in-ring return at Fastlane, as The Shield take on Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, and Drew McIntyre in a grudge match.

With Reigns' return, the question popped up as to who he'll face at WrestleMania 35. According to the Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Radio, the plan as of now is for him to face Baron Corbin at the show of shows.

Given the calibre of his opponents over the last four years, one can't help but be disappointed in what's predictably going to be a squash match. Understandably, WWE planned WrestleMania 35 to be without Roman Reigns, but even so, there are better options, and here they are.

#5. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre has been in a bit of a slump after the Dolph Ziggler storyline, but that isn't necessarily a bad thing. It's not really his time right now and naturally, the focus of the main event scene is on Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

This doesn't mean we're going to see a repeat of his last run. He would be a much higher calibre opponent for Roman Reigns and there's no doubt that they would have a fantastic match together.

Both are solid in-ring workers and can put on a clinic on the show of shows.

