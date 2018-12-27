5 opponents for Rusev's US Championship

Rusev's undefeated streak was ended by Cena in 2015

The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, won his third United States Championship this week on SmackDown Live. Rusev defeated former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to regain the prestigious title, and step into 2019 as the US Champion.

Rusev winning the championship opens several new possibilities on SmackDown Live. The heel-dominated roster of SmackDown Live has a new babyface champion. This will lead to several superstars possibly getting an opportunity at the US Championship.

With Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles battling it out for the WWE Championship, a lot of mid-card superstars will look to make a name for themselves fighting for Rusev's title.

Rusev is an exceptional talent and has brilliant in-ring prowess. He has had several great matches throughout his career, most of them coming for the US Championship.

Rusev will be looking for new opponents quite soon. We look at five superstars who could challenge Rusev for the United States Championship.

#5 Shelton Benjamin

The Gold Standard

The former US Champion, Shelton Benjamin has unfortunately been lost in the shuffle on SmackDown Live. He has not been able to recreate the success of his earlier run and has featured scarcely on WWE television.

Benjamin is a talented superstar and has produced some fantastic matchups in the 2000s. He may have gotten older, but still possesses all the tools for a great feud for the United States Championship.

The McMahon Family has ushered in a new era and has promised new faces on WWE programming. Shelton Benjamin returning to challenge Rusev will be a nice surprise and a fresh never seen before matchup.

Benjamin and Rusev last crossed paths when they fought for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships last December, with Chad Gable and Aiden English as their respective partners.

Shelton Benjamin, although a less likely option, will be a fun addition.

