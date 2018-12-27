×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 opponents for Rusev's US Championship

Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
718   //    27 Dec 2018, 15:00 IST

Rusev's undefeated streak was ended by Cena in 2015
Rusev's undefeated streak was ended by Cena in 2015

The Bulgarian Brute, Rusev, won his third United States Championship this week on SmackDown Live. Rusev defeated former NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura to regain the prestigious title, and step into 2019 as the US Champion.

Rusev winning the championship opens several new possibilities on SmackDown Live. The heel-dominated roster of SmackDown Live has a new babyface champion. This will lead to several superstars possibly getting an opportunity at the US Championship.

With Daniel Bryan and AJ Styles battling it out for the WWE Championship, a lot of mid-card superstars will look to make a name for themselves fighting for Rusev's title.

Rusev is an exceptional talent and has brilliant in-ring prowess. He has had several great matches throughout his career, most of them coming for the US Championship.

Rusev will be looking for new opponents quite soon. We look at five superstars who could challenge Rusev for the United States Championship.

#5 Shelton Benjamin

The Gold Standard
The Gold Standard

The former US Champion, Shelton Benjamin has unfortunately been lost in the shuffle on SmackDown Live. He has not been able to recreate the success of his earlier run and has featured scarcely on WWE television.

Benjamin is a talented superstar and has produced some fantastic matchups in the 2000s. He may have gotten older, but still possesses all the tools for a great feud for the United States Championship.

The McMahon Family has ushered in a new era and has promised new faces on WWE programming. Shelton Benjamin returning to challenge Rusev will be a nice surprise and a fresh never seen before matchup.

Advertisement

Benjamin and Rusev last crossed paths when they fought for the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships last December, with Chad Gable and Aiden English as their respective partners.

Shelton Benjamin, although a less likely option, will be a fun addition.

1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE SmackDown Rusev EC3
Mohit Kushwaha
ANALYST
5 reasons why Rusev winning the US Championship was the...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why Rusev won the US Championship on SmackDown...
RELATED STORY
5 Possible challengers for Shinsuke Nakamura's United...
RELATED STORY
5 Opponents for Rey Mysterio on SmackDown
RELATED STORY
4 options for new champions on SmackDown Live
RELATED STORY
5 WWE betrayals that broke fan's hearts
RELATED STORY
WWE SmackDown Live: 4 Things we learned from this week’s...
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons Paige Was Removed As SmackDown General Manager
RELATED STORY
5 Potential Storylines For SmackDown Live After WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
Best and Worst of Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us