5 Opponents for The Undertaker in future Boneyard matches

Imagine the dream matches The Undertaker can now have

Perhaps, one man could come out of retirement for One Last Ride

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

A future that is interesting, to say the least (Pic Source: WWE)

If a few weeks ago, people were asking what a Boneyard match was, few would have expected that as memorable as it turned out. The match was full of twists and turns with Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, making their presence felt and enlisting hooded 'goons' to take on The Undertaker.

The Undertaker, in a return to his American Bada** gimmick, seemed to be in his element as the cinematic presentation covered up the limitations that have started appearing in his aging body. Excellent editing, cinematic music, and usage of props with apt dialogue allowed for a literal 'Cinematic' classic.

Of course, the match does have its roots in The Final Deletion match between Jeff Hardy and Matt Hardy on Impact Wrestling. Matt Hardy always believed that this type of pro wrestling match could endear with the right set of characters.

My twitter feed exploded.



Thanks for all the love, folks.. I’m truly honored. Cinematic matches 100% work with the right characters, scenario & fanbase - I envisioned them as a new branch of pro wrestling years ago.



Much like TLC did, The #BROKEN Universe will leave its mark. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) April 5, 2020

With that said, it does offer intriguing possibilities as to how The Undertaker could continue to work in future WrestleMania or other PPVs. It could become a Network special event. Anything could happen.

Here are 5 Opponents for The Undertaker in future Boneyard matches.

#5 Aleister Black

Not far off the mark (Pic Source: WWE)

The idea for the match itself presented several possibilities, and none would be a better fit for it then Aleister Black. The comparisons are quite noteworthy as Black tends to dabble with the dark arts, and a rub from The Undertaker could work in his favor.

It's not necessary that The Undertaker would have to retreat to his biker gimmick every time. The match could be molded to suit the occasion given that a graveyard was present throughout the setting.

Advertisement

There is no doubt that it could make an impact in the short term, assuming that there was a proper build to it. Aleister is a star on the rise and a match with The Deadman would only propel him further.

1 / 5 NEXT