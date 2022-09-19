A Monster Among Men; the Chosen One - 5 potential opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 39

John Cena is without question one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time. The leader of the Cenation was a pivotal part of the “PG Era” of WWE, whether fans loved or hated him.

Cena is now a part-time performer for WWE, splitting his time between Hollywood and the company. He hasn’t wrestled a match since SummerSlam 2021 in a loss against Roman Reigns.

Despite a one-off appearance in June to promote his 20-year anniversary with the organization, speculation grew as to who Cena could be facing next.

Today, we look at five potential opponents for John Cena at WrestleMania 39.

#5. John Cena battles The American Nightmare

MuscleManMalcolm @MalcolmMuscle



#WWERaw #AEWDynamite John Cena’s US Open Challenge & Cody Rhodes’ TNT Open Challenge were the two best open challenge title reigns ever. To the point we still see WWE & AEW trying to replicate it on TV John Cena’s US Open Challenge & Cody Rhodes’ TNT Open Challenge were the two best open challenge title reigns ever. To the point we still see WWE & AEW trying to replicate it on TV#WWERaw #AEWDynamite https://t.co/dfeqneiBTz

This match would be a potential “dream match” of sorts and would be a very intriguing draw for WrestleMania 39. Imagine if “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes was to come back during the Road to WrestleMania and declare that he wants something bigger than the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Rhodes would throw down the challenge to John Cena as a match that he always wanted to have on the grandest stage of them all. The build would be a classic babyface vs. babyface encounter, with each wrestler wanting to see who the better man was inside the squared circle.

#4. Tick tock, tick tock - John Cena may fall prey to Karrion Kross

A match between John Cena and Karrion Kross would be an all out war at WrestleMania 39

Karrion Kross would be a great pick to face Cena at WrestleMania 39. If you want someone who can be diabolical, Kross is your guy.

The psychological mind games being played by Kross on Cena from week to week, the sneak attacks, and the promos between Cena and Kross (along with Scarlett) would make for great television.

The idea would be to have Kross go over Cena at WrestleMania to elevate him as a serious competitor in the men’s division. Kross has shown that he has the tools to get the job done, and now all he needs is a push in the right direction.

#3. The Scottish Psychopath goes back to his villainous roots

Thefallenangel @Thefall691

Book it

#WWE #WrestleMania John Cena vs Drew McIntyre for the first time ever in WrestleMania 39Book it @TripleH John Cena vs Drew McIntyre for the first time ever in WrestleMania 39 Book it @TripleH #WWE #WrestleMania https://t.co/FktFt6AQIm

The former WWE Champion would be an excellent choice to wrestle Cena. Drew McIntyre has been in a slump as of late, losing to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle and now feuding with Karrion Kross.

Leading into WrestleMania, McIntyre could transition from babyface to heel as he targets John Cena. Cena would come out and have an open challenge for WrestleMania 39. Just when you don't think anyone is going to accept his challenge, McIntyre comes out and drops Cena from behind with a sneak attack.

The feud will begin from there and culminate with Cena defeating McIntyre at WrestleMania, but the Scotsman would have the last laugh during the post-match celebration. McIntyre drops Cena and leaves him lying to continue the feud from there.

#2. The showdown with the "Monster Among Men"

John Cena and Braun Strowman have wrestled before, but never at WrestleMania

“The Monster Among Men” made his anticipated comeback to WWE recently and seems to be picking up right where he left off. By the time WrestleMania comes around, Braun Strowman will need an opponent that will be larger than life.

John Cena would fit the mold perfectly, as Strowman could be used to dominate him in the weeks leading up to WrestleMania. Cena will ultimately prevail over Strowman while making him look good in the process.

This could be a situation where Strowman doesn’t necessarily need a victory over Cena to go over, but using his dominance and pushing Cena to his breaking point proves that he can hang with the best of the best.

#1. Cena vs. Theory - The much-anticipated showdown

WWE Teaspill @WWEteaspill John Cena posted this pic of Austin Theory on his Instagram cause fans were saying he looks like Theory with his beard. HE IS NOT COMING BACK TO WRESTLE!



And yes, John reads our tweets and sees our IG stories. Trust me, I KNOW🥴 Hi John! John Cena posted this pic of Austin Theory on his Instagram cause fans were saying he looks like Theory with his beard. HE IS NOT COMING BACK TO WRESTLE!And yes, John reads our tweets and sees our IG stories. Trust me, I KNOW🥴 Hi John! https://t.co/5E5YuPR29m

The current Money in the Bank holder had a confrontation with Cena during his 20-year anniversary celebration and teased a potential showdown between the two a couple of months ago.

It would be fitting to see John Cena go one-on-one with Austin Theory at WrestleMania 39, with the goal of Cena putting over the young blue chipper as one of WWE’s next big main event stars.

Theory has all the credibility and credentials to be in the top spot, all he needs is the right guy to push him to the moon and back. Look no further than John Cena, as a win would certainly put Theory on the map.

