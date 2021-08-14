5 Opponents for the new Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura

King Shinsuke Nakamura is the new Intercontinental Champion as he defeated Apollo Crews this week on Friday Night SmackDown. With this victory, Nakamura kickstarted his second reign as the Intercontinental Champion in WWE.

Less than 10 days away from SummerSlam, the title change on the Blue brand tonight was unexpected. However, the fans are happy to see Nakamura get another run with the Intercontinental title. The question now is - who will step up to him now?

Let's take a look at five possible next opponents for the new Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura. Be sure to comment down and let us know your thoughts on the same.

#5 Finn Balor goes after Shinsuke Nakamura's Intercontinental title

The first-ever Universal Champion, Finn Balor made his return to SmackDown last month after a long second NXT run. WWE soon shocked the fans as The Prince confronted Roman Reigns, laying down a challenge to The Tribal Chief.

A couple of weeks ago, Balor was pretty much robbed out of his big match against Reigns, first by Baron Corbin and finally by John Cena. Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns is surely a money feud, however, for the time being, Balor might shift his focus to another championship on the Blue brand.

Speaking on Talking Smack after his SmackDown return, he made it clear that he has returned to the brand to win championships.

“Obviously there’s always a plan. I went to NXT, I became NXT Champion. I moved to RAW, I became the first Universal Champion. I became a two-time Intercontinental Champion, went back to NXT, won the NXT Championship, so the reason that I’m here on SmackDown is to win Championships,” said Finn Balor.

Shinsuke Nakamura and Finn Balor are two of the best in the business right now and a feud between them will surely be amazing. The two also have some history as Nakamura won his first Intercontinental Championship in 2019 by defeating Balor.

