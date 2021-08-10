5 opponents for Rick Boogs' debut WWE match

WWE Superstar Rick Boogs has made quite the impression on Friday Night SmackDown in recent months.

The former NXT Superstar debuted on the blue brand earlier this year as Shinsuke Nakamura's "hype man." Boogs, along with his electric guitar and amps, performs Nakamura's entrance theme every single week on SmackDown.

So far, their pairing has proved to be incredibly beneficial for the King of Strong Style. Since joining forces, Nakamura has defeated Baron Corbin to become WWE's new 'King.'

But despite being an entertaining presence, Rick Boogs can't stay on the outside of the ring forever.

Given the number of people that Shinsuke Nakamura has crossed, there will certainly be a list of names that would like to face off against the guitar-wielding rockstar.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five opponents for Rick Boogs' WWE debut match.

#5 Current WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie

It has been quite the year for the current WWE 24/7 Champion Reggie.

He debuted as SmackDown Superstar Carmella's sommelier in December 2020, often accompanying her to ringside for matches. However, after feuding with Sasha Banks, Carmella quickly kicked him to the curb.

This led to Reginald being paired with then-WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. However, with Jax and Baszler becoming increasingly frustrated with Reginald, he was once again kicked to the curb.

After breaking away from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, he surprisingly won the WWE 24/7 Championship on Monday Night RAW by defeating Akira Tozawa.

Reginald soon revealed that he previously spoke with a french accent because that was what Carmella needed, and it was the path to becoming a WWE Superstar.

Now known as "Reggie," the 24/7 Champion continues to defend the belt on both RAW and SmackDown. Given the comedic hijinx associated with the 24/7 title, it would make perfect sense if an over-the-top character such as Rick Boogs squared off against Reggie in his debut WWE match.

