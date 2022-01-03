5 Opponents for Roman Reigns once he returns

Universal Champion Roman Reigns has unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Due to this, he was forced to miss his scheduled title defense against Brock Lesnar at WWE Day 1.

The Tribal Chief's absence from WWE Day 1 forced the company to make multiple last-minute changes. This included adding Brock Lesnar to the WWE title match on the pay-per-view, which he won to become the new champion. While there is no timeline as to when Roman Reigns will return, fans have started speculating about what's next for him?

Let's take a look at five potential opponents for the Universal Champion once he returns to WWE after recovering from COVID-19. Here's to wishing The Tribal Chief a speedy recovery.

#5 Roman Reigns finally has his much-awaited match against Drew McIntyre

Roman Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly 450 days now. He has had such a dominating run that it's tough to decide who could be the one to finally dethrone him. One star who certainly has enough credibility to achieve this huge task is Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior has been one of the top babyfaces in WWE for the last couple of years. He had a great run with the WWE title and proved his worth. At the WWE Draft 2021, McIntyre was moved over to Friday Night SmackDown and has since made his intentions very clear on multiple occasions that he wants to go after the Universal Championship.

Recent reports suggested that there were plans for Roman Reigns to feud with Drew McIntyre after WWE Day 1. However, McIntyre was written off television at the pay-per-view due to some legitimate injury concerns.

Adding to this Reigns' absence due to COVID-19, it is to be seen what changes WWE will have to make to these plans. Could McIntyre possibly be the one to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38?

