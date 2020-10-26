5 Opponents for Roman Reigns after WWE Hell in a Cell

The WWE Hell in a Cell 2020 pay-per-view began with Roman Reigns picking up an emotional victory over Jey Uso.

Towards the end of the 30-minute “I Quit” match, Jimmy Uso entered the Hell in a Cell structure and tried to stop Roman Reigns from punishing the WWE Universal Championship challenger any further.

Roman Reigns sobbed in the middle of the ring and admitted to Jimmy Uso that he no longer knows who he is.

The Universal Champion then locked Jimmy in a guillotine choke, forcing Jey to finally quit the match.

Now, with Survivor Series approaching on November 23, will WWE’s higher-ups book another match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso? Or is it time for The Tribal Chief to face another Superstar instead?

In this article, let’s take a look at five possible WWE opponents for Roman Reigns after WWE Hell in a Cell.

#5 Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor

Finn Balor is the WWE NXT Champion

As of the time of writing, WWE has not revealed many details about the WWE Survivor Series 2020 pay-per-view.

An advertisement for the show during WWE Hell in a Cell featured the colors of RAW (red), NXT (yellow) and SmackDown (blue), so it is safe to assume that NXT will battle it out with RAW and SmackDown again this year.

However, it is not clear whether Survivor Series will feature the same Champion vs. Champion vs. Champion matches as last year, or whether this year’s event could include World Champions facing each other between the three brands.

In 2019, Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio (WWE Championship), The Fiend vs. Daniel Bryan (Universal Championship) and Adam Cole vs. Pete Dunne (NXT Championship) took place at Survivor Series. Meanwhile, other title holders competed in Triple Threat matches against Superstars from opposing shows.

If WWE decides to include World Champions in this year’s battle for brand supremacy, then Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton vs. Finn Balor could be a possible contender to main-event the show.

Excluding Royal Rumbles and tag team matches, Roman Reigns has not been involved in a meaningful storyline with Orton since 2015.

As for Balor, Roman Reigns won his last match against the Irishman on WWE RAW in August 2018.