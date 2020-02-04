5 opponents who could face Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown

Who's next?

During this week's RAW, it was announced that Goldberg will be returning to WWE on this Friday's episode of SmackDown. This will be his first appearance since squashing Dolph Ziggler at last year's SummerSlam. 2019 was an up-and-down year for the WCW icon in the ring, with the match against Ziggler primarily booked to delete the stench of the terribly unfortunate Undertaker vs Goldberg match at Super ShowDown.

The two legends faced each other in the main event of the first Saudi Arabia pay-per-view of the year, with the match not living up to expectations at all. Both 'Taker and Goldberg risked severe injuries during the matches, coupled with a couple of botches.

But it seems like the 2018 WWE Hall of Fame headliner will return to the Middle East for another match at Super ShowDown, as he is set to call someone out on SmackDown. Hopefully, it is someone who would be able to lead Goldberg to a respectable encounter.

Here are five people who could be next for Goldberg, at WWE Super ShowDown.

#5 Braun Strowman

Two powerhouses going at it?

Braun Strowman won the Intercontinental Championship from Shinsuke Nakamura last Friday, on SmackDown. Goldberg and Strowman could be a match filled with fireworks, with big move after big move on show.

This is a feasible possibility, considering the featured matches that the 'Monster Among Men' has taken part in at every Saudi Arabia supershow so far. Strowman's biggest moments in the Middle East include facing Tyson Fury one-on-one and winning the Greatest Royal Rumble Match.

Goldberg could be the next big challenge for Braun Strowman in Riyadh, in a non-title match. The only issue would be how the legend could lift Strowman up for the Jackhammer.

