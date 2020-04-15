5 Opportunities WWE missed on this week's RAW - Change in title picture, new challenge for top Superstar? (April 13th, 2020)

Why was a huge fan-favorite absent from RAW this week?

WWE has failed to generate decent hype for the Money in the Bank PPV that will take place next month.

Raunak Jaiswal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Kevin Owens was a big miss on this week's RAW

This week's Monday Night RAW brought us the highest amount of in-ring action on WWE TV in some time. As compared to last week's edition, this iteration of the show hadn't been taped in advance and was shot live.

We had three qualifiers for the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match in addition to individual matches for Aleister Black, Angel Garza, and Austin Theory. The Viking Raiders also competed in a tag team match against the high-flying duo of Ricochet and Cedric Alexander.

The night culminated with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and the United States Champion Andrade revisiting an old feud from their NXT days, with The Scottish Psychopath picking up the win. However, he was then laid out by Seth Rollins, who in all probability, is his next challenger for the WWE title.

Given the circumstances, WWE put up a decent show of the Red brand this week. However, there are still a few opportunities that they should have capitalized on this week but failed to. Let's look at the same.

#5 Revealing the next challenger for Andrade's United States Championship

Andrade hasn't defended the Unites States title in some time now

Given the coronavirus pandemic, WWE is recording some of its lowest numbers for their weekly shows and understand so. However, they're expected to put their best foot forward to keep the fans invested. A good way to that would be to have one of their most credible heels on the RAW brand, defend his title more regularly.

Andrade has done a fantastic job since claiming the US title from Rey Mysterio. However, his last challenge came in the form of Humberto Carrillo at Elimination Chamber over a month ago. In fact, the United States Championship was the only title not defended at WrestleMania 36. Yes, Andrade missed the show due to rumored injury but even then so, he was scheduled only for a tag team match.

El Idolo formed a new faction with the likes of Angel Garza and Austin Theory on RAW this week. However, he needs to have a challenge of his own as the other two seem primed for tag team action. WWE has many Superstars who could do with a run at the mid-card title, such as Kevin Owens or Aleister Black. So WWE could've laid the breadcrumbs for Andrade's next feud today.

1 / 5 NEXT