5 Options for Renee Young following her WWE departure 

Renee Young has become a popular face on WWE TV over the past eight years, after signing with the company and becoming part of their broadcast team back in October 2012.

Young has held down a number of different roles throughout her time in WWE including being a backstage interviewer, pre-show host, commentator, and most recently the host of WWE Backstage on FOX.

PWinsider is reporting that Young handed her notice in with WWE a week ago and there is no word on when her final dates with WWE could be. Young has recently taken some time off after contracting COVID-19 and it's unknown if she will be seen again on WWE TV. That being said, Young definitely has several options when it comes to her future.

#5. Renee Young could pursue a career as a comedy actress

Renee Young made the decision to move into a career in presenting and broadcasting when she joined Canada's The Score television network back in 2009. Before Young chose to pursue this career choice, she had moved to Los Angeles in the hope that she could become a comedic actress.

At the age of 19, this was the dream that Young wanted to pursue and she moved to LA so that she could live it out. At the time, it didn't work out and she headed back to Toronto, but now that Young has a little more experience in front of the camera and has become a recognizable name, the former commentator could have better chances of landing some interesting roles.

It was the frustration from the lack of roles that she landed that took Renee Young down the broadcasting path, but now could be the perfect time in her career for a U-turn.