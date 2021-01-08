Top 5 Outlandish WWE Royal Rumble 2021 entry predictions 

It's January, so the main focus on WWE TV is the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. This event is the first official stop on the the Road to WrestleMania 37.

In just three months, WWE will present its biggest show of the year, but the annual Royal Rumble pay-per-view sets the tone for The Showcase of the Immortals. Plus, this show is typically a highlight of the WWE year.

The Royal Rumble has become famous for the delivering some surprising returns and/or debuts. The event allows WWE to bring back some legends for one-off appearances or launch some major returns.

Last year's huge surprise was the return of The Rated-R Superstar, Edge. He entered the Royal Rumble Match after he spent nine years on the sidelines due to a neck injury. This year, many fans are expecting to see more major surprises at the show.

Here are just five outlandish Royal Rumble entry predictions, and each one of them has the potential to stun the fans.

#5. Brock Lesnar returns as part of the WWE Men's Royal Rumble Match

Brock Lesnar is expected to return ahead of this year's WrestleMania show. Many fans think he'll Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship, and this bout would be a rematch of their unforgettable clash at WWE WrestleMania 36.

Lesnar hasn't been seen on WWE TV since McIntyre defeated him last year. Naturally, he should seek revenge on the man who dethroned him. The easiest way for "The Beast Incarnate" to ensure that he gets a championship rematch is to win the upcoming Royal Rumble Match. Lesnar won the match in 2003, and he could repeat this feat in 2021.

Advertisement

Reports have suggested that Lesnar is remaining on the sidelines until live fans can return to the arena. It's hard to blame him, as a star of Lesnar's caliber probably expects to compete in packed arenas.

As of this writing, it's likely that the ThunderDome will once again used for the Royal Rumble. The WWE Universe has not been allowed to return to the company's shows, so Lesnar's absence could continue.