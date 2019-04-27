5 Pairs of WWE Superstars you didn't know were once roommates

Thomas Lowson FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 733 // 27 Apr 2019, 00:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Daniel Bryan and Shinsuke Nakamura shared a place before either man made it to WWE.

Pursuing your dream of becoming a professional wrestler is great and all, but chasing a dream rarely comes cheap. That is why so many young wrestlers turn to sharing a place together, which can often be beneficial. Over the years, there have been plenty of pairings that fans would have never put together before.

After all, with a wrestler sharing the next bed, there's plenty of time to discuss matches, gimmicks and new moves. With this being pro wrestling though, things are never that easy, as there have been plenty of Superstars who haven't been able to get along.

Here are five pairs of WWE Superstars you (probably) didn't know once lived together, and how they were able to co-exist.

#5 D'Lo Brown and Chris Jericho

Brown and Jericho shared a place together whilst the two were both working with Smokey Mountain Wrestling during the 1990s.

Though it never reached the same heights as the WWF, WCW or ECW, Smoky Mountain Wrestling was a key part of the 1990s, honing future stars like Kane, Chris Jericho, D'Lo Brown and Lance Storm.

The promotion even had its own place, the Smoky Mountain Flophouse, where stars were able to stay in between travelling the world competing in various promotions. As the last person to enter the arrangement, D'Lo Brown would often sleep on the couch, but in one instance, was allowed to sleep in one of the beds..

This was because Jericho had been touring Japan, though after a 20-hour flight back to Tennessee, was not pleased by the usurper. The first meeting of the pair, Jericho probably didn't make a good first impression by demanding the bed, though Brown has been able to laugh at the story since.

1 / 5 NEXT