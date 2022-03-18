5 pairs of WWE Superstars who are almost identical 

Several current WWE Superstars have celebrity lookalikes. It has even been noted that Roman Reigns and Jason Mamoa could be mistaken for one another. Meanwhile, there are other current and former superstars who have lookalikes in the wrestling business as well.

Whilst there have been several sets of identical twins in WWE over the years, including The Usos, The Bellas, and The Singh Brothers, there are a few identical stars who are not related.

The following list looks at just five pairs of wrestlers almost identical, to the point where they have been mistaken for each other.

#5. Brock Lesnar and Harland

Could Harland be the next Brock Lesnar?

Brock Lesnar has dominated WWE for more than a decade, and it appears that the company has managed to find their "next Brock Lesnar." The WWE Universe has already noted the striking resemblance between Parker Boudreaux and the current WWE Champion.

Paul Heyman himself publicly commented on the fact that Parker could be the next Lesnar since he was in incredible shape and closely resembled The Beast.

WWE has since pushed Bordeaux as a monster on NXT under the name Harland. The 32-year-old still has a long way to go before he reaches the level of Brock Lesnar, but a match between the two men could be worth holding out for.

#4. Rick Boogs and WWE legend Rick Rude

Alfonso Lizarraga @dr_landru La nueva imagen de Rick Boogs lo volvió un clon de Rick Rude.. La nueva imagen de Rick Boogs lo volvió un clon de Rick Rude.. https://t.co/vipJV6mlBK

Rick Boogs debuted a new look on SmackDown a few months ago, which has led to the WWE Universe noting that he looks like Rick Rude.

Boogs got a haircut and grew an 80s style mustache which has got people talking and has allowed him to become the subject of a push on the blue brand. Boogs is set to team with Shinsuke Nakamura to challenge The Usos for the SmackDown Tag Team Championships at WrestleMania 38, and it appears that his latest look has become a huge hit.

The "Ravishing" Rick Rude wrestled from 1982 to 1994, of which he spent three years in Vince McMahon's promotion. During his time in the company, he lifted the Intercontinental Championship. Rude was added to the Hall of Fame posthumously in 2017 after he passed away in 1999.

#3. Randy Orton and new recruit David Bostian

New Performance Center recruit David Bostian has turned several heads after being announced as one of the company's latest acquisitions. Several fans took to Twitter to point out that Bostian is the spitting image of Randy Orton from 2004.

Whilst The Viper himself is yet to comment on the company's signing of the former powerlifter, fans have delved into conspiracy theories. Several even jested that the former world champion has cloned himself to continue wrestling through the next generation.

The 23-year-old Bostian already has quite a buzz surrounding him as a relatively unknown signing, so it will be interesting to see how he is welcomed into the business.

#2. Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin

Goldberg and Stone Cold Steve Austin are two of WWE's best-known stars. Yet, even though die-hard wrestling fans know the two men apart, in the past they have been mistaken for one another.

Goldberg recently took to Instagram to reveal that CNN mistook him for the fellow Hall of Famer during a recent news report. The former Universal Champion even shared the report on his page.

Goldberg has been a part of the last few WrestleMania events, but won't be in Texas this year. However, Stone Cold Steve Austin will. Could this back up the theory that they are the same person?

#1. Mandy Rose and WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

🐍⁸Edwin²⁴🦋 @Legit_CHAMP Remember when people thought Mandy was gonna be the next Trish Stratus Remember when people thought Mandy was gonna be the next Trish Stratus😬 https://t.co/wI60KleMUE

Mandy Rose came to WWE through Tough Enough and has found success in NXT. She is the reigning NXT Women's Champion, but she gained the attention of Hall of Famer Trish Stratus a few years ago who thought that a picture of the star was herself.

Stratus tweeted that she had to double-check when she wore the outfit in question since she thought that a photoshoot of Mandy's was actually of hers. The two women have since been photographed together many times and it's clear that Rose does look like the Hall of Famer.

Rose had a varied amount of success on the main roster from 2017 until last year when the company decided to send her back to NXT. Since then, she has dominated the developmental brand and is currently seen as the leader of Toxic Attraction.

Which other superstars do you feel look identical to each other?

Edited by Vishal Kataria