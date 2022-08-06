5 Partners of current WWE Superstars who could return under Triple H

Triple H has been shaking up WWE since he was named as the head of the creative last month. In his short time in charge, The Game has already promoted IYO SKY and has also been behind the return of Dakota Kai, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett Bordeaux.

Many more stars could be making their way back through that curtain if Triple H is allowed to run things in WWE and many current superstars could also be able to work with their partners.

The following list looks at five current superstars who could follow Karrion Kross and Scarlett Bordeaux back into the company under Triple H's rule.

#5. Nikki A.S.H.'s husband - Killian Dain

Killian Dain was once part of SAnitY on NXT and was later pushed as part of the developmental brand, where he proved that he has what istand-outo become a stand-out star in the company.

The husband of current RAW Superstar Nikki A.S.H. was released from the company back in June 2021 and has since been working on the independent circuit.

Dain had several visa issues when he exited the company but has since been able to land on his feet, but the fact that he isn't currently under contract with any other promotion means that he could make his return if the offer was made.

#4. Jimmy Uso's wife former WWE Women's Champion - Naomi

Naomi hasn't been seen on WWE Television since May 2022 when she walked out of a live episode of Monday Night RAW alongside Sasha Banks due to a creative dispute. The two women were stripped of their tag team titles and suspended following the stunt and have since remained away from the company.

Jimmy Uso is still one-half of the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and even though rumors suggest that Naomi's contract could have already expired, it's also rumored that Naomi and Sasha Banks could be open to making their return since Triple H has taken over.

#3. Partner of Madcap Moss - Tenille Dashwood (Emma)

Madcap Moss is set to be pushed by WWE moving forward and is already rumored to be one of the next big things on SmackDown. It was recently revealed that Moss was in a relationship with former superstar Tenille Dashwood (fka Emma in WWE), who was one of the women who helped to kickstart the Women's Revolution alongside Triple H in NXT.

Dashwood was unable to bask in the history-making moments that the women achieved because of her sacrifice, and Triple H could be looking to see if there is a way to get Emma back to be part of the continuing Revolution.

The 33-year-old is currently contracted to IMPACT Wrestling, so there may be some wiggle room in the future.

#2. Rhea Ripley's partner - Buddy Matthews

Much like Madcap Moss, Rhea Ripley recently revealed that she was in a cross-promotional relationship with AEW star Buddy Matthews. Whilst working for WWE, Matthews was known as Buddy Murphy but his talent was constantly overlooked on the main roster.

Murphy worked with Triple H down in NXT as one-half of the NXT Tag Team Champions alongside Wesley Blake. Despite being under contract with AEW, the former star could be interested in a return now that Triple H is in charge and could well be able to shape him into one of the company's biggest stars. This depends on the length of his current AEW deal.

#1. Raquel Rodriguez's partner Adam Scherr (Braun Strowman)

Raquel Rodriguez is being pushed on the SmackDown brand at the moment and the former NXT Women's Champion could soon be joined by her partner Adam Scherr (fka Braun Strowman in WWE) if the former star is approached regarding a return.

Scherr is a former Universal Champion and his release came as a huge shock to the WWE Universe. The 38-year-old had a lot of potential that he was unable to live up to and has since been part of several indy events alongside Karrion Kross, and perhaps his recent return will be enough to persuade The Monster Among Men to head back in the same direction.

A former WWE writer just compared Roman Reigns' streak to The Undertaker's here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far