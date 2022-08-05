Potential rumor killer surrounding the WWE return of Naomi

According to recent reports, WWE Superstar Naomi's expected return to the ring may not be as simple as previously thought.

Earlier this week, reports came out indicating that both Sasha Banks and Naomi would be making a surprise comeback to WWE, following on from their shock walk out of the company on May 16th, 2022.

According to Dave Meltzer, who wrote in the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the former SmackDown Women's Champion's current contract with the company has expired, which may lead to difficulties in getting her to return.

"While they may not have agreed to new deals and in the case of Naomi, her contract in theory expired (they could have frozen her so she couldn’t go anywhere else), the belief is that Naomi and Banks are returning." H/T Ringside News

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps An agreement has been reached for Sasha Banks and Naomi to return to WWE.



Despite rumors that surfaced at the start of the week, the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions did not make their returns on Monday Night RAW this week

WWE Hall of Famer is not worrying about Naomi and Sasha Banks' potential returns

While there is a considerable amount of hype around the possible comebacks of two of WWE's biggest stars, some former talents are not too concerned.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently stated that if he was booking the show, he would not think about stars who are currently not there.

"From a promoter's standpoint, I'm not sitting around thinking about Sasha [Banks] and Naomi. Personally, I'm just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out - great. That would be awesome, to build up the women's roster to back to what it was, [it's] definitely what is needed. I must say, Sasha Banks had a huge part to creating that division to get it where it was. But, from a promoter's standpoint, the show ain't gonna stop." H/T Sportskeeda

Booker T made a surprise appearance on RAW this week as he was brought in to do some commentary to promote the United States Championship number one contenders matches.

Do you see the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions making a return? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

