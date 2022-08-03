WWE legend says he's not going to be thinking about Sasha Banks and Naomi's return

WWE legend Booker T isn't worried about Sasha Banks and Naomi returning and thinks that the company should be concentrating on the show rather than the duo.

Banks and Naomi have been absent from WWE television after walking out of a RAW taping in May this year. They were subsequently suspended and stripped of their women's tag team titles. However, recent reports have stated that the duo could be back in the promotion soon.

Speaking on the matter on his Hall of Fame show, Booker T stated that he, as a promoter, will not be worried about the return or availability of Sasha Banks and Naomi. He feels that the duo will give the women's division a huge boost if they return, but the attention should be on the show rather than them.

"From a promoter's standpoint, I'm not sitting around thinking about Sasha [Banks] and Naomi. Personally, I'm just not. If they were to come back and everything was to work out - great. That would be awesome, to build up the women's roster to back to what it was, [it's] definitely what is needed. I must say, Sasha Banks had a huge part to creating that division to get it where it was. But, from a promoter's standpoint, the show ain't gonna stop," said Booker T. [16:17 - 17:08]

The Hall of Famer says the exit of superstars opens up spots on the card for other starts to rise to the occasion.

What's the latest rumor about Sasha Banks and Naomi's return to WWE?

For a while, it seemed like the Boss 'n' Glow Connection would be released by the company. Raj Giri of Wrestling Inc. reported at one point that the duo have been let go. However, the situation may have changed after former CEO Vince McMahon's retirement.

A recent report by Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer said the duo is expected to return to WWE soon. He stated that although there is an "expectation" that the duo will be back soon, nothing is "etched in stone."

Earlier reports had claimed that Triple H had been working behind-the-scenes to bring back the former women's tag team champions and that a deal to secure the return of the duo had been reached.

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champions will eventually come back to the promotion.

