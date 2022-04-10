5 WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura can ally with until Rick Boogs returns

Shinsuke Nakamura has stepped up as the next challenger to Roman Reigns on SmackDown. It was good to see the Japanese superstar stand up to the top champion.

Nakamura approached Reigns on his own without partner Rick Boogs by his side. The latter picked up an injury and is set to miss some action, leaving The Artist on his own for a while.

The former Royal Rumble winner going for The Tribal Chief is a big statement of intent, but he is at an overwhelming disadvantage if the match is booked. Even if one takes out the champion-being-unbeatable factor, Nakamura is still outnumbered by The Bloodline.

Without Boogs in his corner, The King of Strong Style will need some new backup to even the odds against Reigns and his faction. In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars Shinsuke Nakamura can ally himself with to take on his new rival.

#5. On our list of superstars Shinsuke Nakamura can ally with until Rick Boogs returns: The New Day

Nakamura could use The Power of Positivity

Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods are currently spinning their wheels on SmackDown. They are in need of a meaningful feud, with the answer probably available on The Island of Relevancy.

Kingston and Woods aiding Shinsuke Nakamura in his battle against Roman Reigns and The Bloodline would be a great bit of booking. Not only will it allow The New Day to renew their rivalry with The Usos, but it will also give us some good multi-man matches.

Nakamura, with Woods and Kingston on his side would make a credible challenger for Reigns. The numbers disadvantage will no longer be a factor if this scenario plays out.

#4. Finn Balor

Balor's history with Reigns is well-documented

United States Champion Finn Balor venturing to SmackDown to align himself with Shinsuke Nakamura would be solid booking. The history Balor shares with Nakamura and Roman Reigns would make this fairly easy to arrange.

The Prince could appear on the blue brand for a few weeks until Rick Boogs returns from injury. His subsequent battles with The Usos would also provide some great matches.

Another advantage this move carries is complete sensibility from a storyline point of view. With Reigns trying to grab all the gold in the company, a simple challenge to the US Champion would give him a reason to make the journey.

#3. Ricochet

Getting involved in a program opposite Reigns would be great for Ricochet

Ricochet is another champion who has not had any direction as of late. With Roman Reigns firmly sitting as the top champion in WWE, everybody wants to dethrone him.

The Intercontinental Champion aligning himself with Shinsuke Nakamura would give him something worthwhile to do. A champion stepping up to ensure The Head of the Table's reign (pun intended) of terror does not continue is a fresh bit of booking.

Ricochet's clashes with The Usos would also be great. He is a phenomenal worker who would add something to Nakamura's program.

#2. Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre beating random opponents on SmackDown has run its course. WWE should insert him into the world title picture, and they can start by having him in Shinsuke Nakamura's corner against Roman Reigns.

McIntyre's presence would change the complexion of the feud completely and give Nakamura a solid chance of taking the fight to Reigns. Anything The Bloodline tries would be negated by The Scottish Warrior (and his sword), with Claymore Country on the verge of invading The Island of Relevancy.

Even if the Japanese star fails in his attempt to win the championship, his partner can seamlessly slot in as the next challenger. McIntyre vs Reigns has to happen at some point, and this is a great way to bring the former into the fold.

#1. Brock Lesnar

Okay, hear us out. After the resounding success that was Brock Lesnar's latest run in WWE, we don't think he is done. Even though he lost to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38, fans will love to see him back soon.

Imagine Reigns' face if Nakamura brings backup in the form of The Beast. With him as an insurance policy, The Artist can focus on the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion without any worries. If The Bloodline tries to help their leader, they will face deja vu in the form of Lesnar beating them up.

