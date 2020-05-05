5 Past rivalries of The Undertaker that WWE should revisit

The Undertaker showed during the Boneyard Match that he still has a lot to offer

It's impossible to talk about WWE and not immediately recall The Undertaker, the greatest Superstar the company has ever had. Such has been The Deadman's journey in WWE, that he's touched the lives of all wrestling fans out there.

Over the 30 years of his WWE career, The Undertaker has given us multiple gimmicks, be it The Big Evil, The American Bad*ss, The Ministry of Darkness, and so on. The Undertaker kept reinventing himself so that he could continue to entertain and impress the WWE Universe like no other Superstar could.

We've seen The Deadman in some of the most memorable feuds in WWE history, be it against Shawn Michaels, Mankind, his kayfabe brother Kane, or Triple H.

Having said that, there are several storylines where the fans were left asking for more, be it for good reasons or bad. And as The Undertaker nears the end of his wrestling days, we look at five such feuds that he can revisit to cap off a WWE career like no other.

#5 John Cena

The fans expected much more of this match

When John Cena started calling out The Undertaker after failing to find his "path to WrestleMania" back in 2018, fans were excited. And why wouldn't they be? There was the chance of the most revered Superstar in WWE history facing off against the most decorated one at the Grandest Stage of Them All.

However, Big Match John would never get a response from The Undertaker irrespective of how personal he went in his scathing promos. Eventually, the two would face off in a squash match with The Undertaker finishing off Cena in less than three minutes.

This certainly left a lot to be desired. The allure of The Deadman's character of late has not been in his in-ring performances, but in his ability to terrorize his opponent with his mere presence and spine-chilling promos. A better build-up to the match was certainly warranted.

Now, both John Cena and The Undertaker are almost at the finish line in terms of their careers, with many even believing that their respective matches at WrestleMania 36 could be their last.

WWE could certainly revisit this feud to bring down the curtains for two of the finest Superstars in the history of the company and in the process, give the fans a compelling story. Merely advertising this match as possibly the final showdown for both The Undertaker and John Cena would get WWE a ton of eyeballs.