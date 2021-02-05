Top 5 payoffs WWE could be heading for on the road to WrestleMania 37

WWE has been known to do some interesting things during WrestleMania season, and this year should be no different. Plus, with the arduous lull in programming the company had during the fall, it is almost crucial for WWE to keep fans happy during this special period of time.

This goal is especially crucial heading into WrestleMania 37. It will be the first WWE show with live fans in attendance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, this year's "Showcase of the Immortals" will feel like a celebration unlike any other.

Fortunately for WWE fans, the company has already planted a plethora of seeds for the coming months. Some of these potential paths could blossom into something big. Of course, fan backlash is always a risk. But the company seems to have some very interesting ideas on the table this time around.

With that in mind and with WrestleMania only a few months away, here's a look at five payoffs WWE could be heading toward.

#5 WWE could break up Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax

Doesn't it seem like WWE is done with these 2 as a team?

WWE has been teasing the split of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for months now. But the company hasn't gone through with it yet. The two wrestlers could thrive as singles Superstars, so it's unclear why WWE has dragged this partnership out. But it looks like the company is finally getting to the point where it wants to send Jax and Baszler on their separate ways.

Sure, they recently regained the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at the Royal Rumble pay-per-view. But the two stars constantly bicker, so it seems like this pair is a team in name only. They're constantly at each other's throats. That has to be a sign that WWE wants to split Jax and Baszler up.

Ric Flair and Lacey Evans help Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler become WWE women’s tag team champions#RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/AKIfc9WJoP — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) January 31, 2021

In the end, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax deserve so much better than their current roles as mid-card fodder on RAW. WWE was on the right track when they had the pair win the women's tag team titles, but the duo just didn't carry that momentum very well. Now, Jax and Bazler will be better off once they're separately doing their own thing.