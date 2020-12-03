5 People who could confront Kenny Omega on IMPACT Wrestling

What an episode of AEW Dynamite tonight. Kenny Omega is not only the new AEW World Champion, but IMPACT Wrestling VP Don Callis confirmed he'd be on IMPACT next week. That's right, the AEW World Champion is appearing on another televised wrestling show.

This is pretty massive, and the wrestling world has already blown up just thinking about what this could mean for the future of AEW and IMPACT Wrestling. Dream matches, special encounters, bringing divisions together. A lot can happen.

Though we'd love to dive into all the dream matches (FTR vs. The North, please) why don't we dial it back a bit. No need to look too far into the future, as this Tuesday will be more than enough to get the ball rolling. So the question remains, who is going to confront The Best Bout Machine?

With Don Callis now backing Omega, some IMPACT Wrestling talent will rightfully have questions, and maybe want to remind Omega exactly where he is. Today we'll take a look at five of IMPACT Wrestling's best that may want to pick a fight with the AEW World Champion. Or maybe the IMPACT Wrestling stars that have been working with Kenny Omega all along?

#5 Kenny Omega is greeted by The World Class Maniac

"This world belongs to us"

"This world doesn't belong to you. This world belongs to us." Those words have been the mantra that Eric Young has been poisoning IMPACT Wrestling with for weeks now. Ever since returning to IMPACT Wrestling in the summer, Eric Young has hammered home the idea that what he's doing satisfies a much bigger picture.

Everything Eric Young does serves a greater purpose. IMPACT Wrestling competitors work for the next night, while The World Class Maniac has a higher power leading him down a path. What if that greater purpose was Don Callis and Kenny Omega?

With Omega vs. Moxley just around the corner. Two questions remain unanswered - Who laid out Moxley? & will he be ready to fight come Dec 2nd to defend his championship?



Tickets go on-sale this Monday, Nov 23rd at 10am EST and start at $20 pic.twitter.com/fLbc0jYXqC — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2020

Could Eric Young and Joe Doering have been a part of this? It's definitely been there M.O. for weeks now. If they were in Kenny Omega's pockets from the get-go, Don Callis really has been playing chess while everyone else was playing checkers.