5 people who could have revealed the truth behind the Otis/Mandy Rose sabotage on WWE SmackDown

Who will ultimately be revealed as the hacker from SmackDown?

Post-WrestleMania season usually involves returns and debuts.

Matthew Serocki

Someone mysterious revealed who really sabotaged Mandy Rose's date with Otis.

One of the more interesting storylines on SmackDown over the last few months has been the appearance of glitches during random moments of SmackDown. At first, they just quickly appeared but they then started to become longer and more elaborate.

They quickly went from graphics of circles to a letter or envelope snapshot to a full-blown message on the go-home episode of SmackDown before WrestleMania 36. The entire phrase "the Truth Will Be Heard" flashed across the screen as Tucker warmed up for his match with Dolph Ziggler backstage.

We didn't have to wait long as the "truth" was revealed late in the episode. As Ziggler was disqualified for dropping Tucker on the steel steps, Mandy Rose, Sonya Deville and Otis all pleaded with Ziggler to stop from attacking him further. Before anything else could happen, a mysterious figure appeared on the big screen and spoke. The person played a hidden video of the former MMA fighter texting Otis with Mandy's phone. It also revealed that Deville and Ziggler were in cahoots to sabotage the Valentine's Day date between WWE's most unlikely couple.

So just who would make sense as the person behind the big revelation? There are some names that have a past with one or all of the members currently involved in the angle. Here are five people who could have revealed the truth behind the sabotage of Otis and Mandy Rose's possible relationship.

#5 Robert Roode

Is Roode tired of being in the background?

He's been Ziggler's tag team partner for the last six months but he hasn't really been involved much in this storyline. Roode did miss some time due to a suspension for violating the Wellness Policy. That all, however, was happening as Ziggler and Roode were allied with King Corbin against Roman Reigns. Could Roode have been fed up with the fact that The Showoff was more focused on a woman rather than tag team titles?

The reveal would make some sense, but Roode has been better as a heel. It also wouldn't really fit with his prior gimmicks of being "Glorious." It would make some sense though if the reason mentioned above was used. It could also signify a character shift for the former NXT Champion since his run with his current gimmick for the entirety of his WWE run.

We haven't seen Roode on SmackDown in a few weeks and the COVID-19 situation didn't make things any easier for talent that lives elsewhere to get to the WWE Performance Center. It would be an interesting character shift if it is revealed to be Roode.

