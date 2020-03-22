5 Photos of Stephanie McMahon she might prefer you didn't see

WWE's Chief Brand Officer as you may never have seen her before.

From the candid to the cheesy, these are some incredible Stephanie shots

Matty Paddock FOLLOW EXPERT COLUMNIST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Stephanie McMahon

She may be dominating the corporate world as WWE's Chief Brand Officer, but Stephanie McMahon is much more than a high-powered businesswoman.

McMahon, not least due to her background as part of the most well-known family in wrestling history, is an established figure in the world of sports entertainment as well as in business - having been both a former WWE Women's Champion and a General Manager of Monday Night RAW.

In the late 1990s, she played huge parts in some of WWE's most memorable television. She was hit by a trash can thrown by the British Bulldog, she was married and was kidnapped by The Undertaker - all before the turn of the millennium.

After that, Stephanie's presence alongside Triple H drew to incredible levels. The duo ruled over WWE as an evil authority figure, before the Billion Dollar Princess eventually reverted to spending more time on her behind-the-scenes roles - while always returning to fill cameo and short-term roles in front of the camera, not least her feud with brother, Shane McMahon, when the pair spearheaded RAW and SmackDown respectively.

Be it in the ring or in business, Stephanie has had quite the career and, as ever, WWE's cameras have been there to record every single step. Here, we examine 5 photos of Stephanie McMahon that she might prefer you didn't see.

#5. Mick and the M&Ms!

Stephanie McMahon, Mick Foley, and the M&M!

If ever there was a picture that makes you do a double-take, this is probably it. Stephanie McMahon, as a key player in WWE's corporate and commercial world, will be no stranger to publicity shots - even the cheesy ones - but this one takes the biscuit.

It has all ingredients necessary to make it arguably one of the cheesiest PR shots Steph will ever have had the pleasure of shooting - and pleasure is clearly the right word given the lady herself is clearly in her element and having a great time.

She's alongside Mick Foley of course, with whom she sparred quite heavily during their respective roles of Commissioner and General Manager of Monday Night RAW. At first glance, you'd have to say the photo is around 15-18 years old - and undoubtedly one Stephanie will likely fill in the Cheese Column!

1 / 5 NEXT