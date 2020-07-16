Welcome to the new weekly feature of "5 Points to note from NXT", where I'll be presenting to you the things that I found interesting on this week's episode of the black and gold brand of WWE. As has been the case every week, NXT rarely disappoints and I'm happy to report that this week's show was yet another action-packed thrilling one, that you certainly won't regret watching.

With NXT winning the ratings war against AEW Dynamite for the last three weeks, it is to be seen whether they can continue their winning streak or not. Tonight's NXT episode saw some amazing matches and massive new challenges for the champions of the brand.

Without further ado, I present to you five things to note from NXT. Be sure to comment down and let me know your thoughts about tonight's show and whether or not you like the direction towards which the overall product is heading. Here we go!

#5 Karrion Kross starts his mind games with the NXT Double Champ

Last week, NXT Great American Bash ended with Keith Lee holding both the NXT and North American titles high in the ring. Interestingly, as Lee was celebrating, we saw Karrion Kross and Scarlett watch him from up high - a clear indication of Kross having his eyes on the NXT double champion.

This week on NXT, after Keith Lee defeated Dominik Dijakovic (more on that later), the lights went out and Scarlett entered the arena and placed a broken hourglass in the ring, indicating that Keith Lee's time as the NXT double champion might have run out. We are clearly heading towards a feud between Keith Lee and Karrion Kross. Considering the momentum that Kross has, will this mean Lee's dream run may come to an abrupt end?

Backstage, we saw Dominic Dijakovic mention that Keith Lee is way better than Karrion Kross which led to Kross confronting him and taking him out. As announced, Kross will take on Dijakovic next week on NXT. As for Keith Lee, it is to be seen how does he respond to the mind games from Karrion Kross and Scarlett. Will we see Mia Yim get involved in the feud?