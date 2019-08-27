5 Points to note from this week's WWE RAW (26 August 2019)

Israel Lutete FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 385 // 27 Aug 2019, 23:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

This week's episode of RAW was very noteworthy...as always

This week's episode of Raw broke the chain of noteworthy episodes from the red brand this month with WWE continuing with their path of questionable booking decisions and yet again a randomly thrown together tag team will be challenging for the Raw Tag Team Championships.

Once again, the King of the Ring matches were the highlights of the show and the "Wild Card Rule" was in effect once more, resulting in another meaningless match. Two new championship matches were confirmed for the upcoming Clash of Champions PPV last night.

Plenty of things went down on the red brand this week. Let's do a recap and go over the five points worth noting for last night's episode of Monday Night Raw.

#5 The team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler are the favourites to win the Raw Team Team Championships

WWE's booking decisions don't make sense sometimes. Last week on Raw, Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman, who have never teamed up before as a tag team, suddenly challenged The OC for the Raw Tag Team Championships and ended the night by winning the titles but on this week's Raw, eight tag teams (including another thrown together team of Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler), had to earn the right to challenge Strowman and Rollins for the same tag titles that they, themselves, didn't earn at all.

WWE has a lot of tag teams on the roster that aren't being used properly or at all, such as The Authors of Pain, who were last seen at WWE Super ShowDown. So why did the company put together two random Superstars and handed them a shot at the titles? No one has the answer to that. Roode and Ziggler, who teamed up for the first time, will collide with Rollins and Strowman at Clash of Champions.

Since Rollins and Strowman will be doing double duty, WWE could possibly make their jobs easier by having them lose the tag titles and if the two Superstars continue feuding after the PPV, they can't carry on holding the Raw Tag Team Champions. Why? Because it just doesn't make sense.

1 / 4 NEXT