5 poorest wrestling gimmicks in WWE history

The last WWE King of the Ring winner, Baron Corbin, has been going through a bit of a rough patch as of late. He's essentially gone from an incredibly rich man to someone who can't even afford to make his car payments.

It's an odd story, but not the first time it's been told in WWE or any other wrestling promotion. The "down on your luck" or losing streak gimmicks tend to run rampant in the sport. In most cases, it usually leads to a big redemption angle, though they often have to suffer through months of embarrassment to get to that point.

Today we'll be taking a look into the wrestlers who went through a period where being poor was their entire character.

#5 The crying giant: Former WWE World Champion Big Show

Back in 2013, The Authority harassed The Big Show for a while before revealing that he'd gone broke. To secure his spot on the roster, he was forced to do their bidding, including knocking out Dusty Rhodes.

Week in and week out, Big Show would cry on TV before attacking one of his friends. He had no choice in the matter, but that didn't make it any easier for him. It was either a night of pain for the locker room or the loss of the Big Show's WWE career.

After months of The Authority getting under his skin, Show finally had enough. On October 7th, Big Show was fired by the heel group. However, he returned near the end of the night to save Cody Rhodes, Goldust and Daniel Bryan from an attack by The Shield.

Triple H hid behind the Hounds of Justice as the giant strolled down the ring with a smile on his face. After single-handedly shaking off Roman Reigns, Dean Ambrose, and Seth Rollins, he left Triple H out cold with a KO punch.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Alan John