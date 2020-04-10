5 possibilities for The Revival after their WWE release

The Revival have officially been released from their WWE contracts

From AEW to NJPW, what lies ahead for one of the world's best tag teams?

Rohit Nath

The end of a run

The Revival leaving WWE hasn't been a secret. It was fully expected, but perhaps not as early as it came. When Dash Wilder and Scott Dawson were in NXT, they were one of the best tag teams in the world, developing their chemistry over time and being one of the biggest "throwback" tag teams of the modern era.

They truly represented the old school style of tag team wrestling, using a more psychological and physical style to impose their will on teams. Their run didn't end without accolades, however, as The Revival wound up winning the RAW Tag Team Championship twice and the SmackDown Tag Team titles once, along with two reigns as NXT Tag Team Champion - the first team to do so.

During their run, there was always widespread criticism over the way WWE booked the duo, with many fans believing that they deserved a lot better than what they got. For a few years now, there have been rumors of The Revival possibly leaving, but they had a contract extension at one point as well.

They decided to ride out the rest of their contract and while the two were expected to be released separately weeks after WrestleMania 36, the prevailing circumstances likely meant that WWE decided to make the cut early.

With The Revival now gone from WWE, here are a few possibilities for The Top Guys:

#5. A run with Impact Wrestling

Could Impact Wrestling make the big signing?

While Impact Wrestling hasn't had too much momentum recently, they aren't a company to put a bad product. We must remember that both Dawson & Wilder rejected big-money contracts with WWE - seemingly prioritizing creative control and satisfaction over monetary compensation.

While Impact Wrestling won't be able to provide the same kind of contract, they can promise creative control to The Revival to satisfy them for a short run.

